'X-Men' Gets a Porn Parody and You Can Probably Guess the Title

Despite the current popularity of The Avengers, the X-Men are probably the super-hero group with the most porn cache. No, it's not about the characters' easily porn-ified mutant powers or because all porn creators went through an intense Chris Claremont phase in high school. It's much simpler: XXX-Men is a good porn title. That's it, really.

So, here we are with director Bryan Singer's X-Men Apocalypse arriving in theaters on Friday, and now we have not one but two X-Men porn parodies from the the fine people at Brazzers. The two scenes, XXX-Men: Psylocke vs. Magneto and Shagging the Shapeshifter, feature familiar X-Men characters in unfamiliar scenarios, most likely involving sex. They have one SFW trailer, which you can watch above. Sadly, it does not have as many puns as the similar blockbuster-chasing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles one from earlier this month.