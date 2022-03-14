'X' Is a Thrilling Horror Romp About a Deadly Porn Shoot

X begins with a gore-spattered yard and a twangy televangelist shouting about the sweet blood of Jesus. What happened in the 24 hours preceding this curious tableau is best described as Boogie Nights meets The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. If that isn’t among the most thrilling movie descriptions you’ve heard, seek salvation.

The new film from indie horror maestro Ti West, who probed satanic panic in The House of the Devil and religious extremism in The Sacrament, sits at a precise moment in American culture. The year is 1979. Porn has gone mainstream thanks to Penthouse, Deep Throat, and Andy Warhol’s Blue Movie, which explains why a band of confident young upstarts rent a boardinghouse on a remote ranch outside Houston to shoot an adult film called The Farmer’s Daughter. Some of them hope it will veer toward the avant-garde, and all of them hope it will make them wealthy. But looming on the periphery of their enterprise is a country anxious to rebuke the era’s supposedly loose morals, a population on the cusp of electing Ronald Reagan and prioritizing Christian fundamentalism. The preacher we hear squawking on that TV in the first scene is more than mere background noise.

Unfortunately for these hopefuls, their temporary landlords are a pair of elderly, reclusive weirdos. That’s where the Massacre of it all comes in. The group’s bullish producer (Martin Henderson) wants to help make his stripper girlfriend Maxine (Mia Goth) famous with the help of an eager French New Wave-infatuated director (Owen Campbell), that director’s sheepish sweetheart (Jenna Ortega), and two sexy porn veterans (Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and an uproarious Brittany Snow) who are more than happy to invite a camera into the bedroom. When the property owners grow suspicious about what these freewheelers are up to, a grisly showdown begins. There’s a lake nearby, and this wouldn’t be the first time they’ve dumped bodies in it.