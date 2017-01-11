Netflix's EDM Movie Will Put You in a Trance

When rock 'n' roll first emerged as a dominant cultural force in the early 1960s, beach party movies terrified parents with images of teens wearing skimpy outfits, dancing all night in the sand, and listening to the devil's music. Later, the birth of hip-hop lead to stylish, sin-filled movies like Krush Groove, House Party, and Breakin', while the morose flannel-covered moan of grunge gave us Singles and that scene in Black Sheep where Mudhoney razzes Chris Farley. Every popular music genre gets the zeitgeist-sucking movies it deserves -- and now it's EDM's turn.

Last summer we had the sun-kissed perfection of Zac Efron's box-office bomb We Are Your Friends, and now the streaming club kids at Netflix dutifully drop the bass with XOXO, an endearingly earnest and often silly ensemble dramedy about a group of young adults (played by vaguely familiar young actors, plus one cranky "old guy" played by comedian Chris D'Elia) overcoming great obstacles to attend a giant electronic music festival. It's like Robert Altman's Nashville for the "sun's out, guns out" generation. It might give your laptop a cold sore. It is glorious.