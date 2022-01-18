Everything We Know About 'Yellowjackets' Season 2

Showtime

Over the course of airing weekly in fall 2021 and winter 2022, Showtime's Yellowjackets undeniably became one of the biggest, new sensations on TV. The series from Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson about a high school girls' soccer team fighting to stay alive in the wilderness after their plane goes down, and the effects their time in the woods has on the survivors in present day, gained critical acclaim and a devout following with its incredible cast and many intriguing mysteries. Although it was filled with twists throughout, few compared to the shocking bombshells dropped in the Season 1 finale, which aired in January 2022. Whether you watched it live or have since caught onto the buzz and binged the series, you're likely left with dozens of questions and eager for more. To help ease the hunger for more Yellowjackets, breaking down everything we know about the series going forward.

Is there going to be a Yellowjackets Season 2? Hell yeah. In December 2021The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Showtime ordered a second installment of Yellowjackets before the first season had even wrapped up. It definitely makes sense the show is coming back, considering how much critical acclaim the show's gained and what a runaway success it was for Showtime. Plus, with that cliffhanger finale—some TV execs would've found themselves in the Antler Queen's pit if fans didn't get answers. Kidding, obviously! When will Yellowjackets Season 2 be released? Nothing is confirmed yet, but we'd place our bets on Season 2 premiering sometime next winter. Not only might Showtime be eager to get out more episodes as soon as possible for the show's ravenous fans, but since winter is coming for our girlies in '96, production will likely have to resume sometime this winter. After the finale aired in January 2022, showrunner Jonathan Lisco told Variety that although the series is still putting together its Season 2 writers' room, they're working on it right now and definitely hoping to film in wintertime.

Who in the cast is returning for Yellowjackets Season 2? Season 1 saw a couple casualties, but all of our remaining, favorite feral women should be back for Season 2. Expect to see more of the incredible adult cast led by Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress as Shauna, Misty, Natalie, and Taissa, as well as their younger counterparts played by Sophie Nélisse, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Their families in the contemporary timeline played by Warren Kole, Sarah Desjardins, Rukiya Bernard, and Aiden Stoxx should return as well. In the past, we'll probably see even more of Courtney Eaton as Lottie, now that we know she's at the helm of the let's eat each other movement. With Liv Hewson's Van seeming like one of Lottie's main followers, expect her to come into the fold even more, too. We obviously know Travis came out of the woods alive, so his teen-part played by Kevin Alves should return, as should Coach Ben Scott (Steven Krueger), Akilah (Keeya King), Mari (​​Alexa Barajas), and hopefully Javi (Luciano Leroux), even though he was missing in the Season 1 finale. None of them have died or been eaten… yet. (Yikes.) It has been confirmed that Rekha Sharma's fixer/reporter character Jessica is dead—thanks(?) to Misty and her sneaky, little lethally-laced cigarette—so she won't be back. The same goes for Adam (Peter Gadiot), who, despite all of the wild theories about his identity, was likely just some guy. The showrunners have also alluded to seeing more of the deceased, beloved Yellowjackets teammates like Jackie and Laura Lee, played by Ella Purnell and Jane Widdop. In a show with multiple timelines, there's always room for more flashbacks!

Are there any new cast members in Yellowjackets Season 2? While no new cast members are confirmed, we do know that we'll be meeting the adult version of the Antler Queen herself, Lottie. And she's not the only living Yellowjacket we haven't met yet: The show's creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson confirmed to us at Thrillist that even more grown-up survivors will be introduced in the new season. It's unclear who else made it out alive, and there haven't been any announcements of new cast additions quite yet, but it sounds like the showrunners are already considering who they'd like to play Lottie. In the meantime, start imagining which '90s stars you think would be perfect for the role. Aside from surviving Yellowjackets, it also seems likely that we'll meet new characters entirely, like members of Lottie's cult. We could also get introduced to some nosy investigators or Adam (Peter Gadiot) and Jessica Roberts' (Rekha Sharma) family members, now that Misty, Shauna, Taissa, and Natalie have blood on their hands and two missing people connected to them.

What will Yellowjackets Season 2 be about? With all of that gore, teases of cannibalism, and wild twists in Season 1, you might've thought Yellowjackets was dark enough. But, apparently, Season 2 is about to somehow "get darker and get weirder," as co-creator Ashley Lyle said to Deadline. That's most likely because the show is about to get the '96 timeline to a place where it finds the survivors in their woodsy, feral cannibal phase. That, and in present day, we're bound to find out what Lottie and her cult that was revealed in the final moments of the Season 1 finale are up to. In the past, it seems as though Jackie's death might be a turning point for the teens. It was a tragic loss for many of them—Shauna, in particular—which could push them to emotional extremes we haven't seen yet as they continue to survive. As the finale revealed, shortly after Jackie's death is when Lottie seemingly anointed herself as a leader and developed a taste for human flesh. So, squeamish beware: The cannibalism is coming, and probably even more body horror, as Shauna is gearing up to give birth, and the winter won't make living out there any easier. As for the present, buckle up for a whole new mystery, largely centered around Lottie's cult. The co-creators told us at Thrillist that we'll definitely meet adult Lottie, as the show is about to explore how her brutal time in the woods has stuck with her. Bart Nickerson said, "We've met characters so far in the present day that, for a variety of reasons, have tried to hold many of those experiences at a distance—and Lottie is probably the character that was the least able to do that in her life after coming home." There's certainly a lot of questions surrounding her cult's intentions, from why they kidnapped Natalie to Travis' murder, so expect a feast of twists to devour. It should be especially interesting learning more about Travis' murder, though, as Nickerson told us that he couldn't necessarily confirm Lottie actually wanted him dead. So, perhaps her cult has gotten out of hand. With so few confirmed details, it's not totally clear where Yellowjackets is headed. We'll continue to update this post, as more information is announced—so in the meantime, hit up the Reddit theory threads and check out these books, shows, and movies for more Yellowjackets-like stories and characters to hold you over.