'You Are Not My Mother' Finds the Horror in Irish Folklore

In a country like Ireland, the world of the fey and the world of humanity are still quite close, a concept that inspired writer-director Kate Dolan's terrifying new movie You Are Not My Mother , which follows young schoolgirl Char (Hazel Doupe) as she discovers that her mother, Angela (Carolyn Bracken), has been replaced by a sinister copy, and that all of her grandmother's closely held superstitions are there for a very good reason. In an interview with Thrillist, Dolan took us through the real cultural superstitions that inspired her new movie, as well as why she feels so at home in a genre as scary as horror.

Fairytales are famously scary . When you look at the origins of your favorite Disney cartoon or your favorite childhood storybook, the real versions of tales that seem familiar turn out to be a lot more frightening than their modern watered-down versions would have you believe. They're frightening by design: The stories parents used to tell their children began as cautionary tales meant to teach useful life lessons, like Don't Go Into the Woods at Night, or Don't Go Into Strangers' Houses, or Don't Go Through the Door Into the Magic Hill or Time Might Pass Too Quickly and When You Come Out You'll Turn to Dust.

One thing I really like about Irish folklore as well, it's not really black and white. They are really dark. And the Fae are usually quite mischievous, but they're not good or bad. They're just operating to enjoy themselves and serve their own needs, but they're not doing things on purpose to hurt people. And often the reason that things happen to people in those stories is because they've committed a sin to deserve it. So they've broken the fairy ring, or they've chopped down the fairy tree. If you mess with Mother Earth, you get your comeuppance.

In America, our perception of fairies is like Tinkerbell from Peter Pan . It's very non-threatening, but over there, there's a lot more darkness and a sinister element to those stories. The folk stories of Ireland, all of them are dark. I don't think there's any one with a happy ending. So you hear these stories as the kid and they're like, "And then they never came back." Or, "And then she drowned." And you're like, "Oh, cool." As an Irish person, it becomes part of your DNA, all these really tragic stories you're told as a child.

And I suppose being kind of a young person coming of age in a family, where a traumatic event has happened in the past, so it's coming back to haunt the family. I was always really intrigued by Irish folklore, and how those stories are always told to you as if they're real in Ireland. It's really interesting, the real-world impacts of those stories being told to people as if they're real. There are motorways that were built around fairy mounds not too long ago. It's funny how that superstition and that kind of pagan belief system permeates still into our culture, even in modern Ireland. So I wanted to make a modern Irish film that took that folklore and brought it into a modern setting.

Thrillist: The film feels very personal and very grounded in a lived reality. Where did this whole thing emerge from? Kate Dolan: I feel like with ideas, there's always many things ruminating in my mind, and then they start to connect, and then you're like, "Okay, let's see where this goes." I really was interested in the idea of inherited traumas in family, but in culture and in your country as well. Particularly as an Irish woman, I think—different generations of Irish women, and what they've been through. Our country notoriously treated women quite badly. That was really interesting to me, particularly the impact on women's mental health.

You mentioned the mental illness angle to this, which was presented in a way that I found very sympathetic towards people with mental illnesses, but also in a way that is still quite frightening. How do you balance that?

That's the really hard part. I was always really, really conscious of it. I've had people in my life with mental health difficulties. It's so easy to step into a space where you're saying, like, people with mental health problems are monsters, or evil, or possessed by demons. It was really important to me that it wasn't that. What we really wanted to say was, as somebody's coming of age, it is frightening to see a parent who is behaving in a way that you don't know how to deal with, or you don't know how to help them. You just feel isolated. You're left out on your own, I suppose, and left to fend for yourself. A lot of it's from Char's perspective as a young person, so we purposely made it all feel very much like her POV. She's an unreliable narrator, in that it's left quite ambiguous for some of the film, so it's like we're seeing it all through her.

There are so many really frightening scenes in this. Was there one in particular you were really excited to film?

I think the most exciting one was the dance scene in the middle of the movie. I got my girlfriend and we went to the house that we had gotten for the shoot, and I got her to dance around in the sort of places where I thought it would roughly block out. And then the editor was putting that together with music to get a feel for it. Everyone started bringing their own things to it. I think everyone knew it would be a cool scene. The night that we shot that, I think that was the best mood everybody was in for the whole shoot. Carolyn [Bracken] came in and delivered the performance and just gave everything to it in a way that she was totally unafraid. Totally not self-conscious whatsoever. We were all getting really excited. On the night, we knew it was going to be cool.

I watched the panel that you did through The New York Times with a bunch of other female horror directors from the UK and Ireland, representing this new class of filmmakers. What do you think has caused this wave of female horror directors coming out of those countries in recent years?

I think Prano [Bailey-Bond, director of 2021's Censor] said it on that panel: It seems like a lot of women, but I don't think it's that many. Do you know what I mean? I think when you don't see something for a while, like if there's only men making horror movies, then when five women make them we're like, "Whoa, so many women." It's just that now we are just seeing more female filmmakers who are getting a chance and getting a go at making something. It's changing and shifting. In horror, I've always found a very welcoming space as a woman. I think there's a lot of amazing female protagonists in horror, and it's very queer and feminine and camp and stuff in ways that other genres maybe aren't as much. So there's just a few more women making films, but I think the overall stats are probably still pretty shocking if you looked at it.

In horror as well the female characters are often the more perceptive ones. They're the ones who are always ultimately left in the haunted house in the third act or they're the final girl. And in this movie, you have essentially these three women from different generations dealing with this supernatural force.

It's funny, some people have asked me, like, "The uncle, he's kind of ineffective." And I'm like, "Yeah, but that's me taking cues from my personal family situations." When there's tough times, I feel like your uncle will not know how to comfort you in any way. He'll just be like, "I'll fix the door. I'll bring you food." They can't emotionally connect. They love you, and they want to help you, but they don't know how to do that. So then they're just like, "I'll paint this wall, I'm being useful in some way." He's kind of representative of that because he's a very loving man, but he just doesn't know how to articulate that.