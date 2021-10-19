An Ode to Theo, 'You' Season 3's Problematic Fave

This article contains major spoilers for the finale of You Season 3.

It is perhaps essential for a show like You, whose main character is a serial stalker-murderer who becomes dangerously obsessed with a new woman each season, to feature at least some characters that the audience can root for. Season 1 had poor, doomed Guinevere Beck, and Season 2 had Ellie Alves, Joe's precocious 15-year-old neighbor he tries to help out of her troubled family situation. These characters are by all counts good people, the sort whose wellbeing you spend the whole season stressed out about, and breathe a sigh of relief if they escape Joe's attention unscathed. Halfway through Season 3 we learn that Joe's affection for Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), his boss at the local library trapped in a custody battle with her horrid ex, will be the driving force behind the rest of the season—but it's Theo Engler (Dylan Arnold), the flirty college-aged next-door neighbor, who ends up being the de facto moral compass for the back half of the season.

Theo already has it rough as soon as the new string of episodes begin: his mother, Natalie, poised to be Joe's season-long obsession before being offed by the end of the premiere, disappears without a trace and his tech exec father practically locks himself in his office, hacking into their suburban community's security cameras searching for any footage of his missing/presumed-dead wife. Lonely and without much parental guidance or interest in his "fem-gen major," Theo develops a crush on his new neighbor, Love, that is reciprocated only because he's being used for her and her husband's ulterior motives. Theo isn't perfect—he struggles with addictive tendencies and staying out well into the wee hours of the night, Ubering aimlessly from place to place and getting his overly intense flirts repeatedly shot down by a married woman 10+ years his senior.

Joe and Love's marriage had to end sometime, especially after Joe figures out that the only way to keep any of his future crushes safe from his wife's wrath (because at least he's self-aware enough to know he will keep straying from her) is to convince her to end their relationship by choice. We know that's not going to happen, because this is You, the show that always ends with a tragic bloodbath and a character fleeing the scene. As Joe and Love are both so similarly awful, the show needed a way to indicate which one needed to survive the other, and you can tell whose "side" the show is on based on who is being nice to Theo.

Joe was never a fan of Theo, and figures out early on that, yes, his wife is indeed receptive to the young, attractive neighbor's not-so-subtle advances. We sympathize with Love in these moments; she's trapped herself in a suburban hell with a bunch of fake friends on vegan/keto/paleo/gluten-free diets, with an overbearing mother who acts like Love's newborn child, Henry Forty Quinn-Goldberg, is the second coming of her late twin brother. Not to mention the guilt she still feels for her brother's death. But, as soon as Love and Theo's affair becomes a tool for Love to use to manipulate to her advantage (convincing him to break into his father's office and find out what information he has on her and Joe), our allegiances, subconsciously or not, begin to shift.

In the second-to-last episode of the season, Theo finds Madre Linda's top influencer couple, mommy blogger Sherry and optimized bisexual male Cary Conrad, locked in Joe's aquarium jail after an orgy-gone-wrong. And when Love walks in on him searching for the key, she whacks Theo over the head (classic) and down the stairs, where he lies in a growing pool of blood. In this moment, whether or not Theo lives or dies, Love dooms herself, and we know, if we've been paying attention, that it's Joe who must survive the end of this season and escape.

Joe, while packing up what he thinks is Theo's dead body, expresses regret at the boy's death—as if he wouldn't have done the same thing in a panic if he had been the one to discover Theo with the key. When he sees that Theo is still alive, he doesn't kill him, because at least Joe has the restraint not to kill someone unless he really, really must. (At least, that's what he keeps telling himself.) Joe shuttles Theo off to the hospital before completing the rest of his scheme to off his wife, who has admittedly spiraled out of control after her fifth murder attempt in their suburban town and must be stopped, and fake his death at Love's hands before leaving Henry on his coworker's doorstep. When we see that Theo has not only survived what happened to him but is working on repairing his relationship with his once-distant dad, we're thrilled. And we hope, for his own safety, that Theo Englert never crosses paths with Joe Goldberg, now all the way in Paris, ever again.