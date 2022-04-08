Everything We Know About 'You' Season 4

Penn Badgley | John P. Fleenor/Netflix Penn Badgley | John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Oh, You. It's so easy to love you; Penn Badgley gives an eerily compelling performance as serial killer Joe Goldberg, every season you treat us to a new, incredible ensemble, and, above all, you're stock full of totally bonkers twists. So even though every season characters that fans fall for get murdered, we still can't help but love the Netflix Original thriller helmed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, based on Caroline Kepnes' book series. Throughout its three-season run, the series, which began with one installment on Lifetime before becoming a Netflix Original, has become one of the streaming service's most popular shows. In Season 3, the show reached new heights—going from a good-bad binge-watch to just plain good. Considering how successful the show is, it made sense that Netflix renewed it for a fourth season before Season 3 even aired. With last season ending with a jaw-dropping finale in which Joe killed Love (Victoria Pedretti) and the final moments saw him escaping all the way to Paris, it looks like we're in for another sadistic and stalker-ish adventure from everybody's No. 1 creeper. Below, find everything there is to know about You Season 4.

When will You Season 4 be released? Joe works hard at going on killing sprees unnoticed, but Netflix works harder. In late March 2022, the streamer shared on Twitter that the series was already in production for Season 4. While no official premiere date has been announced yet, if all goes well and the series shoots throughout spring and early summer 2022, it could be on a track to premiere in the final months of the year.

Who in the cast is coming back for You Season 4? What would You be without its creepy narrator and leading stalker/killer Joe? Obviously, Penn Badgley will reprise his role. (And, no, it's still not okay to have a crush on Joe. Badgley, though, is a different story.) Aside from Badgley, it's hard to say who's going to be back. Now that we know our obsessive man with a knack for bloodshed escaped to Europe and is away from the Seasons 1-3 settings of NYC, LA, and the fictional Madre Linda—and murdered a handful of the people from all of those places anyway—there likely won't be too many characters carried over. So, sorry Victoria Pedretti fans: Unless she appears in flashbacks, she probably won't be coming back, since Joe even offed his killer-in-crime/wife Love, leaving their baby Henry with his library coworker Dante (Ben Mehl), last season. Nothing is confirmed, but someone we could possibly see more of is Tati Gabrielle's Marienne. As you may remember, that's who Joe attempted to follow to a whole other continent at the end of the season. It's hard to say, though: Joe's wandering eyes could very well land on another unsuspecting victim and forget all about his librarian fling, too.

Are there any new cast members in You Season 4? Here's where things get fun. Like usual, next season will bring a whole slew of new, unfortunate souls who are about to become entangled in Joe's murderous web. The first new cast member announced was rising actor Lukas Gage (White Lotus, Euphoria), which Deadline reported in February 2022. He's playing series regular Adam, the youngest, unsuccessful party-boy son of a wealthy American businessman. It sounds like he's desperate to prove himself to his family and become an entrepreneur, and will do "absolutely anything he can get away with" in order to get what he wants. Like most characters on You, Deadline also notes, "Adam is hiding a trove of secrets." The other major casting news came in late March 2022, which shared that British actress Charlotte Ritchie (Call the Midwife, Feel Good) will play the new lead, Kate, opposite Badgley. Deadline reported that she meets Joe because her fun-loving, yet selfish literature professor boyfriend named Malcolm (to be played by Stephen Hagan) meets him and invites the seemingly normal American drifter into their world in London. An ambitious, smart, and loyal young woman, she's immediately suspicious of the outsider and "strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems." It's said that she's an art gallery director who works with a lot of "tempestuous artists," so prepare yourself for some outrageous, uppity art world types to appear, too. Kate's longtime best friend Lady Phoebe is to be played by Tilly Keeper (EastEnders). She's said to be an "aristocratic socialite with an avid fan base" whose life has been documented in the tabloids since she was a teenager. Phoebe is dating Lukas Gage's Adam, so that's how his role will fit into this larger London scene. The two other regulars, who were announced along with Keeper, are Amy Leigh Hickman (EastEnders) and Ed Speleers (Outlander). Hickman will portray literature major and aspiring author Nadia (who presumably is one of Malcolm's students). You may want to keep an eye on her, as Deadline states, "She’s made some big mistakes; now, they threaten to destroy her life. She’ll need help, even if it’s from the wrong people." As for Speleers, he'll play Rhys, an author who came from a troubled background before publishing a popular memoir that led him to a career in politics. It seems he's friends with all of the other artistic and academic types in the new season, but really only stays in touch with them because they were there for him in his youth. There are a handful of recurring characters, too. Brad Alexander plays a student named Edward who is in academic competition with Nadia and whose dad runs a major news outlet; Niccy Lin is an entrepreneur/influencer named Sophie, and Aidan Cheng (The Girlfriend Experience) will portray Sophie's brother, an artist named Simon; Ben Wiggins (Pennyworth) is Roald, a young man from an aristocratic family who has "rumors of a hidden dark side"; Eve Austin (The Athena) is privileged party girl Gemma; Ozioma Whenu is a Nigerian princess named Blessing, "an investor with a passion for cryptocurrency" who firmly believes "we're all living in a simulation" (yes, you read all of that right); Dario Coates will play wealthy, gambling- and drug-obsessed Connie; Sean Pertwee (Gotham) will take on Vic, the "personal driver/dealer/security" to Adam and his circle of friends. It sounds like all of those names make up Kate and Adam's crew, which Joe will apparently fall into, and probably kill a lot of! Outside of that group of posh Brits, we'll also meet Dawn, a paparazzi photographer played by Alison Pargeter (Holby City), and Elliot, played by Adam James (Vigil). It's not clear what Elliot's job is, but he's said to have lived in California for years and has a job from a "powerful" employer that requires him to travel throughout Europe.

What is You Season 4 about? Pip pip cheerio, Joe! Get ready for a season set across the pond in London. While the Season 3 finale may have put Joe in Paris, Deadline's casting reports and photos from the set reveal that he's actually terrorizing London Town. Maybe he's on the move and we'll see him ruining the lives of dozens of Englishmen and Europeans, but based on all of the new cast members, it sounds like the season will primarily be set in the UK. (Sorry to those Netflix fans who were hopeful for a very dark Emily in Paris crossover season.) Who knows, perhaps the country of Austen, the Brontës, and Dickens was calling our book-loving boy all along! Not many plot details about the upcoming season have been revealed, but it seems like somehow Joe will get wrapped up with a privileged group of London 20- and 30-somethings. Why is unclear, since we know he hates these kind of people—being around both Beck's friends in Season 1 and Love and Forty later on—but, alas, he's probably going to end up killing many of them. That's just how it goes on You! Now that he's on his own and without his fancy sound-proof human fishbowl basement at his disposal, it will be interesting to see if he gets a little messier with his criminal activity, becoming the next Jack (er, Joe) the Ripper. It's also hard to say which one of these lucky ladies will inevitably turn into the object of his affections. Considering Charlotte Richie's Kate is billed as the lead, though, she's probably a solid guess, even if she is at first suspicious of him. Her boyfriend and his friends do sound pretty annoying—and we all know Joe loves to be a shoulder to cry on for his crushes, who he understands unlike anybody else. Oh, You—we'll take whatever chaos is on the way, and continue updating this story as more information becomes available.