How to Watch 'Younger' Season 7 Episodes Right Now

Darren Star's Younger debuted in 2015 with its farcical premise centered on 40-year-old divorced mother Liza (Sutton Foster) posing as a 26-year-old after ageism stymies her hopes to re-enter the publishing industry after years away. As the comedy heads into the final season, with a 12-episode final run on tap, that ridiculous conceit has faded into the background, with Liza's true age being learned at various points by the people in her new life, including main love interest and boss Charles (Peter Hermann), who found out in the Season 5 opener but eventually proposed in the Season 6 cliffhanger; her tattoo artist former beau Josh (Nico Tortorella), who found out way back in Season 1; and her colleague Kelsey (Hillary Duff), who learned of Liza's lie in Season 3.
Despite dropping the main source of dramatic tension for good last season when all was revealed in an article, the show remains bubbly and vibrant, and is now focused primarily on the status of Liza and Charles's relationship and the career satisfaction of Liza and Kelsey. You can catch up on the first six seasons via Paramount+, the Viacom streaming service that succeeded CBS All Access in March, and they're also available to stream on Hulu. But where can you find the first four episodes of the new season and the remaining eight episodes rolling out weekly over the next two months? The answer is actually more complicated than you might expect.
Where can you watch Younger Season 7?
Okay, so this is where it gets a little confusing. For its first six seasons, Younger
was a TV Land staple, with episodes then made available to stream the next day on Hulu. But with TV Land's parent company, Viacom, prioritizing the launch of Paramount+
, they've made Younger
a Paramount+ original for its final season, with new episodes premiering there each Thursday. The episodes will also have same-day premieres on Hulu. So the upshot is that you can watch the first four episodes of Season 7 on Paramount+ and
Hulu now, and each of the remaining eight episodes will have Thursday premieres on both Paramount+ and Hulu. Choices!
Will it eventually air on TV Land? According to Variety
, yes, Younger
Season 7 will eventually air on the cable network where Liza's journey began. Eventually is the key. So far, there's no exact premiere date, just a promise that the episodes will hit TV Land later this year. Hang in there, non-streamers!
Remind me where things left off?
In the big Season 6 cliffhanger, Charles pops the question to Liza at the wedding of her former boss Diana Trout (Miriam Shor), but the answer is left dangling when Kesley butts in to tell him that, yes, she will come back to work with him at Empirical, despite having tendered her resignation earlier in the episode after he dissolved Millennial, the publishing imprint she'd launched with Liza back when everyone still thought Liza was also a Millennial. Just minutes before Charles' proposal, Liza had shared a moment with Josh, where she decides not to allow him to use the tattoo he gave her as marketing for his brand because it means something special to the two of them.
What can we expect this season?
Devastatingly, there will be less Diana Trout. TV Line reported
that, due to scheduling conflicts arising thanks to the pandemic, Shor won't be a series regular in Season 7, though she will make at least one appearance. Nor will Charles Michael Davis who played Zane, although he also turns up in at least one episode. On the plus side, Laura Benanti will return as Quinn, who'll create a roadblock for Charles and Liza.
What about that spinoff in the works?
Still being planned! Duff, now no longer committed to the Lizzie McGuire reboot
, is being tapped for a potential spinoff
centered on Kelsey and her post-Younger
adventures. It's safe to say that we'll definitely watch it.
