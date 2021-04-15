How to Watch 'Younger' Season 7 Episodes Right Now

Darren Star's Younger debuted in 2015 with its farcical premise centered on 40-year-old divorced mother Liza (Sutton Foster) posing as a 26-year-old after ageism stymies her hopes to re-enter the publishing industry after years away. As the comedy heads into the final season, with a 12-episode final run on tap, that ridiculous conceit has faded into the background, with Liza's true age being learned at various points by the people in her new life, including main love interest and boss Charles (Peter Hermann), who found out in the Season 5 opener but eventually proposed in the Season 6 cliffhanger; her tattoo artist former beau Josh (Nico Tortorella), who found out way back in Season 1; and her colleague Kelsey (Hillary Duff), who learned of Liza's lie in Season 3.

Despite dropping the main source of dramatic tension for good last season when all was revealed in an article, the show remains bubbly and vibrant, and is now focused primarily on the status of Liza and Charles's relationship and the career satisfaction of Liza and Kelsey. You can catch up on the first six seasons via Paramount+, the Viacom streaming service that succeeded CBS All Access in March, and they're also available to stream on Hulu. But where can you find the first four episodes of the new season and the remaining eight episodes rolling out weekly over the next two months? The answer is actually more complicated than you might expect.

Where can you watch Younger Season 7?

Will it eventually air on TV Land?