As great as it is to have a zillion video-streaming options (Netflix! Hulu! Seeso!), subscription fees for all those different platforms add up. So it's our duty to point out one you're likely overlooking that won't cost you a cent -- as long as you already have an internet connection and a device capable of connecting to it, that is.

YouTube isn't just for Vine compilations and viral videos anymore. The OG streaming platform hosts an insane number of movies you can watch at no cost -- some more legal than others, admittedly. In addition, the site has a section for movies you can buy or rent. But we know you're trying to be budget-conscious these days, so we weeded through pages of random, obscure videos to find all the free movies actually worth your time.