11 Little-Known Hacks to Get the Most Out of YouTube

Even though it's only 10 years old, YouTube has completely changed how the world watches videos. Or, perhaps more accurately, completely changed how easy it is to blow an entire afternoon surreptitiously watching The Office... at the office.

Whether you binge-watch Bad Lip Reading or have only ever seen Charlie Bit My Finger, you probably aren't using the site to its full potential. To maximize your time on there, here are 11 YouTube tips and tricks that will transform you into a power user.

1. Cut out auto-play pre-roll ads

Just like the special add-on that strips ads away from good ol' web pages, the YouTube Adblocker (for Chrome and Firefox) removes those pesky 15- and 30-second spots that roll before you’re allowed to watch what you came for. This one is especially great when you are listening through music playlists.

