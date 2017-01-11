Fire Up These Yule Log Videos This Christmas

Fifty years ago, a weird tradition was born: Christmas revelers turned on their TVs to watch a heap of logs burn in someone else's home. The Yule Log, a three-hour WPIX original that featured Gracie Mansion's hearth, was meant to serve as a Christmas card for New Yorkers who didn't have fireplaces.

Fortunately, it's evolved over the years into an even weirder tradition, with brands and celebrities putting their own spins on the holiday folk custom-turned-viral marketing opportunity. See below for some of our favorites, which you can stream for your next get-together or just have nightmares about.