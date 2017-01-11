What to Stream This Summer Based on Your Zodiac Sign

With quality streaming options multiplying by the day, how on earth are we supposed to know what we'll enjoy before investing hours of our precious time? Maybe we should look to the stars instead: even though we don't know what we're going to like before we try it, we all know our zodiac signs.
We've turned to horoscopes for insight about cocktails and our health, and now we've asked astrologer Annabel Gat to use the zodiac to find the shows we should be streaming. So if Netflix's hyper-specific recommendation categories are failing you, let your star sign be your guide.
Cancer (June 22nd-July 22nd)
Shows to stream: Chef's Table (Netflix), My So-Called Life (Hulu)
Crabs are super domestic -- you would definitely rather Netflix & chill than go out to the movie theater. You're one of the most nostalgic signs of the zodiac, so retro-leaning stuff like an intense ‘90s teen drama will strike a chord. Additionally, an emotionally resonant high-stakes chef drama might help inspire your next DIY.
Leo (July 23rd-August 22nd)
Shows to stream: Jane the Virgin (Netflix), Empire (Hulu)
Lions are the kings and queens of the jungle, and fierce Leos preside over the remote like hunters stalking their prey. You're glamorous as hell and love sudsy drama more than anything -- since game recognizes game, check out shows about royals, leaders, and other kindred spirits. Make sure to factor in some warm, fuzzy, feel-good humor to best serve your fire sign.
Virgo (August 23rd-September 22nd)
Shows to stream: Mr. Robot (Amazon Prime), Cosmos (Netflix)
It can be annoying to watch TV with you, Virgo, because you'll voice all your theories out loud as you go -- and you'll probably be right, since you're so perceptive. Look out for complicated narratives with lots of twists and turns for you to puzzle over, or documentaries about the natural world that will blow you away without any special effects.
Libra (September 23rd-October 22nd)
Shows to stream: The Americans (Amazon Prime), 30 for 30: O.J. Simpson: Made in America (iTunes)
Libra is the sign of relationships and justice. Love stories and court dramas (and anything combining the two) make a good fit. While you often help balance conflicts between friends, the scales of your TV tastes tip toward critical approval -- check out some higher-brow prestige shows to avoid "guilty" pleasures.
Scorpio (October 23rd-November 21st)
Shows to stream: The Fall (Netflix), Preacher (AMC.com with cable subscription)
As the detectives of the zodiac, mystery suits Scorpios. Factor in some occult lore or paranormal activity, and you'll be hooked. You've also developed a well-deserved reputation for scandal and danger, and you're not afraid of a little gore -- which totally soaks through these darkly exciting new series.
Sagittarius (November 22nd-December 21st)
Shows to stream: Parts Unknown (Netflix), 11.22.63 (Hulu)
You're the philosopher of the zodiac, Sagittarius, and you want to spend your leisure time exploring heady ideas and new places. Dense intellectual series are perfect for Sagittarians, as are TV shows about time-travel and real-world adventures for hitting the streaming sweet spot.
Capricorn (December 22nd-January 19th)
Shows to stream: Silicon Valley (HBO GO), Veep (HBO GO)
Capricorns are notorious for being hardworking -- and you've earned that reputation with your unparalleled ambition and drive. Naturally, you should fill your rare spare time by watching characters climb to the top and make tons of money, just like you. Just make sure to work hard and laugh hard, Cap -- comedy is a key ingredient of your perfect show.
Aquarius (January 20th-February 18th)
Shows to stream: Orphan Black (Amazon Prime), Black Mirror (Netflix)
Forward-thinking Aquarians are curious about the future: shows centered on aliens, dystopias, or other new-age theories should keep you invested. Make sure your sci-fi is grounded in practical, real-world narratives -- look for a tech focus -- for a show that will hold up to heavy rotation.
Pisces (February 19th-March 20th)
Shows to stream: Outlander (Starz), The 100 (Netflix)
Fantasy is must-see TV for Pisces, one of the dreamiest signs of the zodiac. You're also very empathetic, and love a good cry or a conspiracy theory -- just keep your paranoia in check by avoiding too much of the latter.
Aries (March 21st-April 19th)
Shows to stream: Game of Thrones (HBO), Friday Night Lights (Netflix)
You're the jock of the zodiac, Aries: you love being number one. Exciting action flicks totally suit you, but you require depth beyond the ordinary blockbuster. Series that showcase heroes' sensitive sides, or feature them overcoming struggle, fighting for a cause, and simple self-discovery, are perfect.
Taurus (April 20th-May 20th)
Shows to stream: Transparent (Amazon Prime), The Girlfriend Experience (Starz)
Taurus is the sensualist of the zodiac: as long as it's gorgeous, it'll capture your attention. Taurans are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, so romance films are great for you, as are those featuring period flourishes and intricate costumes. Look out for beautifully composed shows with stirring monologues and attractive people.
Gemini (May 21st-June 21st)
Shows to stream: Orange Is the New Black (Netflix), Difficult People (Hulu)
As one of the more chatty, curious signs in the zodiac, it's natural that Geminis seek shows jam-packed with smart, witty dialogue. Look for series that go deep on relationships (both romantic and nonromantic), as long as they're not sappy -- Geminis do not do sappy!
