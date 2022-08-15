Zoey Deutch Is in Her Dream Come True at Russ & Daughters

Every year for her birthday, Zoey Deutch gets a tattoo from Los Angeles' renowned, cool-girl-favorite tattoo artist Doctor Woo. The actress, now starring in Hulu's scammer comedy Not Okay, has tattoos of her dog Maybelle, a scorpion, a moon and stars, 818 to represent her hometown of the Valley, and several other words and phrases. On her ankle, she also has one of her deepest loves: a bowl of matzo ball soup. Done in Doctor Woo's signature single-needle style, there's even a split in the matzo ball and carrots in the broth.

She makes a point to show off the tat at the beloved Jewish institution Russ & Daughters on New York City's Lower East Side, as the staff brings out her go-to order and fourth-generation co-owner Niki Russ Federman says hello. Plated in the back booth of the cafe—which just reopened for dining for the first time since 2020—are latkes, pickles (old and new), bialis, bagels, gravlox, an egg cream, ample seltzer, and, of course, matzo ball soup. "I feel like I'm in my dream!" Deutch exclaims when she takes a seat.

In between spoonfuls of soup, she says, "Some might consider it sacrilegious to get a Jewish tattoo, but it's okay. It is what it is. … I just love matzo ball soup and nothing makes me happier!"

It really does seem like nothing makes her happier as she enjoys the deli spread—calling it "comfort for anybody with a soul"—and relishes in the fact that she's one of the first guests back to the restaurant. She's thrilled to be able to make a stop at the Manhattan haunt while promoting her new release written and directed by Quinn Shephard—and not just because she loves a chance to introduce somebody to the delight that is an egg cream. Russ & Daughters is a family tradition; her grandmother lived around the corner from the original deli on Houston Street, and, in addition to the birthday tat, she also can't go a B-day without receiving a special R&D package.