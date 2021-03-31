The First 'Zola' Trailer Sends Two Strippers on a Wild Road Trip to Florida

After a thrilling premiere at Sundance 2020 and a tantalizing teaser last summer, the trailer for A24's highly anticipated Zola, the fantastic movie based on a viral Twitter thread, is finally here. This first full look at the film, directed by Janicza Bravo, showcases the gorgeous, hazy visuals and the use of internet aesthetics to tell this mostly true story which originated from the account of A'Ziah King, aka @_zolarmoon.

At the center of this saga are two outstanding performances from Taylour Paige, who plays Zola herself, and Riley Keough as Stefani, "this bitch" who invites the heroine on a road trip to strip at a club in Florida. As seen here, their dynamic is central to the movie: As Zola's situation grows more and more tense, Stefani's casual appropriation of Black aesthetics becomes more and more menacing. We also see glimpses of the always excellent Colman Domingo as Stefani's pimp, and Succession favorite Nicholas Braun as her bumbling, sad sack boyfriend.

There's no specific release date yet, but it's due out sometime in the summer and we cannot wait.