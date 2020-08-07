Watch the Tantalizing Teaser for A24's Wild Stripper Movie 'Zola'

The indie movie house A24 hasn't been totally silent during our prolonged quarantine. The distributor auctioned off props for charity and dropped merch like a tie-in role-playing game for its upcoming medieval thriller The Green Knight . But the company finally gave us our first glimpse of footage from arguably its most highly anticipated release, even though there's still no word about when we'll actually get to see the movie.

The movie, Zola, is based on a viral 2015 Twitter thread about two strippers that go on a road trip to the Florida underworld. The very brief teaser features Taylour Paige as the titular character reciting the iconic opening tweet from A'Ziah King: "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me and this bitch here fell out." The camera then spins around as we see Zola and "this bitch" (Riley Keough) applying makeup in a mirrored room.

Zola, directed and co-written by Janicza Bravo, was one of our favorite movies at the Sundance Film Festival. It's the rare film that actually captures the feeling of being online, using the sounds you hear in this trailer throughout the run time. For as raunchy and crazy as it is, it's also a deft exploration of cultural appropriation, all though an internet prism. So when is it coming out? Well, that's the question. At the end of the teaser, the words "Coming This" are typed out but are edited to say "Coming Next" and then finally to just "Coming Soon." So it'll be here soon! It's vague, but it's enough to keep us excited.