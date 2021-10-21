Catch Up on the New Fall TV Season With These 9 Shows on Hulu

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when the start of fall meant the start of a new TV season, when all the major shows premiered within a few weeks of each other to fight it out for eyeballs, with the losers earning an untimely trip to the cancellation bin. Now that the explosion of original series has pushed television to a year-round schedule, the “fall TV season” is less seismic than it used to be, but still brings the return of many current shows and premieres of new ones.

That said, you can be forgiven for not keeping up with every new show and when it’s airing (how could you even?), which is why we picked out nine must-sees that have debuted in the last several weeks and are all available to catch up with on Hulu.