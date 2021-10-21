Catch Up on the New Fall TV Season With These 9 Shows on Hulu
‘The Wonder Years,’ ‘Y: The Last Man,’ ‘Dopesick,’ and other series to add to your watch list.
There was a time in the not-too-distant past when the start of fall meant the start of a new TV season, when all the major shows premiered within a few weeks of each other to fight it out for eyeballs, with the losers earning an untimely trip to the cancellation bin. Now that the explosion of original series has pushed television to a year-round schedule, the “fall TV season” is less seismic than it used to be, but still brings the return of many current shows and premieres of new ones.
That said, you can be forgiven for not keeping up with every new show and when it’s airing (how could you even?), which is why we picked out nine must-sees that have debuted in the last several weeks and are all available to catch up with on Hulu.
Baker’s Dozen
Everyone became a home baker during quarantine, so another bake-off show was only a matter of time. Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and former White House pastry chef Bill Yosses host this new Hulu competition series, where 13 amateur bakers and pros face off against each other to create the best dessert and take home the golden rolling pin and $5,000 cash prize. Each of the eight episodes, which all dropped October 7, take on a different, trendy dessert — think cake pop bouquets, giant cupcakes, gingerbread houses, and oversized donuts — with three rounds of competition to determine a winner. But the star here is really the dessert (we recommend not watching on an empty stomach).
Dopesick
Other documentaries and movies have taken on the opioid crisis, but Dopesick gives it the A-list miniseries treatment. The eight-episode Hulu original (which premiered October 13) stars Michael Keaton as a physician in rural Virginia who is wooed to start prescribing OxyContin to patients in his mining town. The show shifts from Appalachia to the halls of government (with Peter Sarsgaard as a U.S. attorney and Rosario Dawson as a DEA officer) to the board rooms of Big Pharma (Michael Stuhlbarg plays Purdue Pharma boss Richard Sackler) to depict the crisis from all sides. And because it’s helmed by creator Danny Strong, also the writer/producer behind Empire, Game Change, and Recount, you can expect Dopesick to pull no punches when it comes to drama.
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Five years after FX’s American Crime Story tackled the OJ Simpson trial, it’s taking on another one of the most salacious scandals of the ’90s: the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky affair and the President’s ensuing impeachment. (We can only guess that the Tonya/Nancy season is imminent.) Ryan Murphy muse Sarah Paulson again steals the show as whistleblower Linda Tripp, and she’s just one of the A-list cast making a stunning transformation — check out Clive Owen as Clinton, and why yes, that is How I Met Your Mother’s Cobie Smulders as a smug Ann Coulter. Viewers too young to have lived through the scandal may recognize cameos by characters more recently in the news, like George Conway and Brett Kavanaugh. Overall, the 10-episode series (dropping Tuesdays) provides much-needed, post-Me Too retrospect to an abuse-of-power story that continues to captivate Americans today.
The Next Thing You Eat
You may have noticed that here at Thrillist, we’re a bit food-obsessed, which makes The Next Thing You Eat, from chef David Chang, right up our alley. The six-episode Hulu series, premiering October 21, explores the question of how we’ll eat in the future, from burger-flipping robots to lab-grown fish. Unlike other food docu-shows, it’s not just chefs appearing as guests — Chang talks to film director Eddie Huang and screenwriter Jonthan Nolan for an episode about food in 2050, rapper Anderson .Paak about restaurant tech in the premiere, and WNBA star Candace Parker for a breakfast-focused episode.
The Premise
The Office star B.J. Novak is the creative force behind this new FX half-hour anthology series about issues of the modern era — like a less dark version of Black Mirror. Topics covered in the standalone episodes include guns, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame, social media, and... butt plugs (yes, really). The anthology format also allows for a stacked cast; Jon Bernthal, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Beau Bridges, Kaitlyn Deaver, and Ben Platt are just some of the names appearing in Season 1. New episodes drop on Thursdays.
Queens
Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez star as estranged members of a once-popular ’90s hip-hop group who decide to get the band back together in this ABC musical series premiering October 19. Now in their 40s, the ladies are a long way from the swagger of their younger selves: Eve plays a mother of five, Naughton is a church lady, Velazquez is a disgraced daytime TV host, and Brandy’s been working as a washed-up musician. Cue the setup to recapture the fame they once had. First stop: The BET Awards.
Wild Crime
The limit does not exist on the amount of true crime series we can binge as a populace, and the wildly popular genre’s latest entry is this ABC News-produced docuseries that centers on the murder of Toni Henthorn in Rocky Mountain National Park and the ensuing investigation into her husband, Harold. Leading the case is Special Agent Beth Shott of the Investigative Services Branch, the elite detective force of the National Park Service (which, who knew that was a thing?), who pursues the suspect through twists and turns for three years. The first season, which wrapped October 1, is only four episodes, but the series is designed to be an anthology, with future seasons exploring other crimes committed on National Parks land.
The Wonder Years
In this ABC reboot of the 1980s coming-of-age dramedy, the action still starts in 1968, but this time it’s following a middle-class Black family in Montgomery, Alabama, seen through the eyes of 12-year-old protagonist, Dean (EJ Williams). There are nostalgic callouts to the original series — like Kevin Arnold, Dean plays baseball, has a girl-next-door crush, and yearns for the approval of his father (Dulé Hill). But the cast and Montgomery setting tees up this series (airing Wednesdays) to be more tuned into the Civil Right Era and racial tensions of the day than its predecessor, like Dean’s struggles with feelings of segregation and the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. Oh, and you have to love the casting of Don Cheadle as the older-Dean narrator.
Y: The Last Man
The future is female, quite literally, in this post-apocalyptic series where a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome, except for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. Based on the DC Comics book of the same name, the 10-episode FX series follows the female survivors (led by Diane Lane as the President) as they struggle to rebuild what was lost. Think of it as Handmaid’s Tale vibes, but where the ladies are actually in charge. In a cool bit of life imitating art, all episodes of the first season, which drop on Mondays, are directed by women.