10 Must-See Local Musicians Performing at Voodoo Fest

Saturday, 12pm

Originally hailing from Miami, Florida, Carmine P. Filthy now lives right here in New Orleans. When he isn't playing sets across the nation or creating tasty cocktails at a number of local watering holes, the accomplished DJ spins an eclectic mix of Italo disco, post-punk, and house music across the city at spots like The Howlin’ Wolf, House of Blues, and Dragon’s Den. Mr. Filthy will certainly get audiences in the mood for serious dancing in between some of the larger acts taking the stage at Voodoo.

Saturday, 12 pm

This New Orleans native started DJing back when he was just 12 years old, and has since gone on to become one of the most respected turntablists out there. Consistently placing in competitions like DMC and Red Bull Thre3style, Kidd Love also sports residencies at nightclubs throughout town. If you haven't already caught him spinning at places like Dragon's Den or Bourbon Heat, be sure to check him out during the Voodoo madness. It's not often that audiences can see old-school DJing these days, anyway.