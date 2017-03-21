The Best Free Things to Do in New Orleans

Visit the “Cities of the Dead”

The cemeteries of New Orleans are iconic, historic, and uniquely beautiful do to their mausoleums (our dearly departed are buried above ground, here). Even though a new law says you can’t visit the famous St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 without a licensed tour guide now, it's still worth it.

Free art Downtown

With a visit to the Arts District, you can gallery hop on Julia St for free the first Saturday of the month and pretend that you’re a fancy pants without actually having to buy fancy pants. (Although, in general, some kind of pants will be required.)