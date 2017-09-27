Get a New View of New Orleans with Tank and the Bangas

The next time your friends drag their feet on supporting you at an open mic, let them know they could luck out and witness the birth of the next Tank and the Bangas. The funk-soul group met at an open mic in New Orleans in 2011 and have since formed a stage show that’s as much performance art as it is infectious musical swerve that will move your feet for you. The unanimous winners out of 6,000 entries for this year’s Tiny Desk Concert love their hometown, and embody it in their art. But they’ll tell you where to get some good grub, too, if all that dancing made you hungry.
They’re a perfect example of how New Orleans mixes and mingles all the delights for the senses that find their way down there, to create a style so fresh and original it can only come from the Big Easy. (Also, tip? Nobody calls it the Big Easy.) Tank and the Bangas, like New Orleans food and music culture, is everything right with America.
AUDIENCE POLL
Take this survey and an angel will get an energy drink.