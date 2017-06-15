Everything You Must Do in New Orleans This Summer

Summer in New Orleans always brings a manic cycle of rain, humidity, and thunder. The only reprieve? A bevy of kickass events to remind us why people live here, even when leaving the house feels like taking a sopping hot towel to the face. Here’s how to enjoy the festivities and live it up from now until Southern Decadence on Labor Day weekend. Just remember to stay hydrated.
Thursday - Saturday
Jun 15-17
Catch burlesque and variety acts the Snake Oil Festival
Howlin’ Wolf
Finally, snake oil that actually works. Stars in burlesque, vaudeville, and variety shows from all over the country will be swallowing swords, shaking tassels, singing the blues, and holding workshops that can help even the most uncoordinated pinup toss off those heels and own the stage.
Thursday - Saturday
Jun 22-24
Various locations
The weekend-long celebration of ladies includes a “stiletto strut” second line, a decorative bra auction, panel discussions, and plenty of food. Proceeds from the many events go to great causes like the Cancer Association of Greater New Orleans and Breastoration.
Thursday - Sunday
Jun 29-Jul 2
See Chance the Rapper, Solange, and many more at Essence Festival
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Year after year, Essence Fest features the best of R&B, hip-hop, and local music. 2017’s edition features Chance the Rapper, Solange, John Legend, Remy Ma, Diana Ross, and Chaka Khan at the Dome, as well as a series of panels and workshops at the Convention Center and a celebrity basketball game at Xavier.
Tuesday
Jul 4
Riverfront
Brave the heat and catch the Fourth of July fireworks glinting off the water as they’re shot from two barges on the Mississippi. Our advice is to pack up some picnic supplies and booze, then head to Crescent Park for a stunning view.
Friday - Sunday
Jul 7-9
Various locations
No need to head to Pamplona when you can don red and white and dodge roller girls Downtown. Running of the Bulls is a multi-day celebration that includes a “pants feast” and a Hemingway tribute party, with the main event on Saturday featuring dozens of women riding around and smacking the parade’s participants. Trust us, it’s really fun.
Friday
Jul 14
Various locations
Tuesday - Sunday
Jul 18-23
Various locations
Find out what makes a quality craft cocktail and where the field of mixology is headed next at this massive festival -- or just enjoy some of the best boozy concoctions from revered bartenders from around the world.
Saturday
Jul 22
NOLA Motorsports Park
Head out to Avondale for a sampling of the finest beers in the region. Brews are booming in Louisiana, and the industry has grown from beloved brands like Abita and Bayou Teche to tiny hotspots like 40 Arpent and Urban South. They’re all going to be serving some ice-cold beers at at the track alongside live music, food, and the chance to drive some fancy sports cars (before you drink, that is).
Thursday - Sunday
Aug 3-6
Give it up for Louis Armstrong at Satchmo SummerFest
French Quarter
New Orleans’ beloved native son gets his due in a weekend-long festival featuring local favorites as well as some of the best musicians in the world. This year’s Satchmo SummerFest returns to the Mint with culinary delights from The Praline Connection, Henry’s Original Buttermilk Drop, and Rib Room.
Saturday
Aug 5
Warehouse District
Put on your best all-white outfit and hope to hell you don’t spill red wine on yourself while visiting over a dozen galleries and two dozen of the best restaurants in the city.
Saturday
Aug 12
French Quarter
Bring out your soiled linens from the prior weekend and stroll Royal Street. Food trucks will be out, the wine will be flowing, galleries will be open, and the brass bands will keep the party going.
Saturday
Aug 12
French Quarter
Pair your love of booze with your love of running with The New Orleans Hash House Harriers when they host this annual jog that requires you to don a flowing red dress. Proceeds from the run benefit local charities like Bridge House and Second Harvest.
Wednesday - Monday
Aug 30-Sep 4
Various locations
The Pride march is great, but when it comes to celebrating New Orleans’ LGBTQ community, nothing compares to the Labor Day weekend bacchanal known as Southern Decadence. Happily in its 45th year, this multi-day fiesta brings the best of drag, dancing, and parading through the French Quarter and beyond.
