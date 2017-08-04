Lifestyle

50 Shades of Buscemi Trailer Is All You Need This Valentine's Day

For those of you who are hotly anticipating the big release of 50 Shades of Grey for Valentine's Day, there's a new wildly-erotic trailer you might have missed ... starring the one and only, Steve Buscemi. 

That's right, forget about Jamie Dornan and feast your eyes on "50 Shades of Buscemi," which will single-handedly make your Valentine's Day, and the days leading up to it, better. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and really enjoyed the clips from Billy Madison included in the trailer. Hell yes. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick

