11 Great Ski Trips Near NYC (And How to Get There Without a Car)

South Londonderry, VT

Distance from NYC: 246 miles; 4 hours

Stratton is a model of skiing efficiency -- with a gondola, four six-person lifts, and a number of high-speed chairs, it has some of the best lift ops in the country. It all services one of Vermont’s largest ski areas, with nearly 100 trails spread across 670 acres of terrain. The shiny veneer of the mountain, thankfully, doesn’t mean Stratton is all sunshine and rainbows. The après scene has a wonderfully grimy side; the Green Door is a bona fide Vermont dive bar, and Grizzly’s is as raucous as ski bars get. If you’re the type to plan your ski trips around an event (you are), aim for 24 Hours of Stratton in January. A ski-a-thon that raises money for a local charity, the event is one of your few chances in the US to ski straight through the middle of the night and into the early morning... legally.