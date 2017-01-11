The Most Important Celebrity Sightings on NYC Public Transportation

Whether it’s a delayed G train, sauna-level heat on the subway platform, or a long wait for the bus in the rain, New Yorkers will find a way to complain about public transportation each and every day. The less-than-ideal conditions of our public transit are part of the reason why spotting a celebrity on a subway or bus in New York is arguably more exciting that spotting them just about anywhere else. And even though you may scoff at tourists who reach for their cellphones to take a picture, you have to admit: even the most jaded New Yorker would be excited to see Jay-Z in a subway car.

Rapper J. Cole is the most recent celeb to be found slumming it with the rest of us, having been spotted riding the bus in Queens earlier this week. And he definitely isn’t the only celebrity that’s figured out that public transportation is the fastest, easiest way to get around the city. From Oscar winners to presidential hopefuls, here are all the celebs you missed on the subway while you were buried in a book or asleep on someone’s shoulder.