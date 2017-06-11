LESbeat: One Night in Chinatown

If you haven't already scored your ticket from some cool dude in a tank top, the only way to get into the amazingly free One Night In Chinatown bash is by tweeting #LESBeat to @ThrillistNYC along with something astoundingly clever about tank tops. The five people who're astoundingly cleverest/beg the hardest will get themselves and a lucky guest into a house party from the guys behind Sons of Essex, complete with 100% gratis kegs & booze, inflatable furniture, a rumored preview of two dishes from in-the-works Cocktail Bodega, and three surprise DJs, none of which are Mbenga, with any luck.
Lifestyle