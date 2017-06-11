A comedy club with pizza empanadas

So a guy walks into a comedy club and orders a Peking duck pizza, and enjoys it thoroughly. Luckily that's not a joke, because it would be a terrible one, but rather exactly what can happen at The Stand, a new Gramercy laugh house featuring a top-floor bar/dining area, and brick-walled stage below. They're putting out fusiony cuisine, and we brought in comedian Sherrod Small to guide you through it. Check out this video full of pot pontifications, lady-of-the-night jokes, and Sherrod taste-testing through a menu full of fried shrimp crusted in crumbled cheddar cheese popcorn, a chicken pot pie "sandwich", and cheeseburger dumplings.
Lifestyle