Here's the Amazing Full Version of the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Theme

If you're not already watching Netflix's hilarious new comedy set in NYC, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," you should really start, like right now. If you've already binge-watched the whole first season since its debut last weekend and the song isn't already stuck in your head, it's about to be thanks to a full version of the song that includes lyrics!
Show creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock turned to The Gregory Brothers -- remember the "Bed Intruder Song" and "Can't Hug Every Cat"? -- to help make the song, in the style of a song-ified viral news broadcast that sets up the story for the series about a 29-year-old Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper), who sets off to make it on her own in NYC after being rescued from a doomsday cult's underground bunker. The fictional news report shows Walter Bankston, a resident near the bunker, explaining how Kimmy and three other women were saved and it's pretty hilarious:
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and Pinot Noooooiiirrrr! Send news tips to him at tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.