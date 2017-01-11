Entertainment

Here's Where to Find the Rarest Pokémon in NYC

By Published On 07/13/2016 By Published On 07/13/2016
Pokemon Go game
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Now that Pokémon Go's swept the nation into a frenzied dash to Catch 'em All™,  it's less a question of "Are you playing Pokémon?" and more, "Holy crap, where did you find a Scyther?" If that weren't enough, the recent confirmation that legendary Pokémon like Zapdos and Articuno are hidden somewhere in the game has given people even more reason to walk blindly into traffic/graveyards.

Unfortunately, there's really no easy way of figuring out where the rarer Pokémon will spawn in the game, short of compiling a list with every known sighting thus far -- which is exactly what one NYC Facebook group has done.

By crowdsourcing information on rare Pokémon sightings from its members, Pokemon Go NYC has compiled a database of firsthand accounts including location, borough, and time of day. Of course, since they're crowdsourced, these sightings range from the helpfully specific (90th & 5th) to the woefully broad (Upper East Side).

Still, it's something, and if you're dead-set on finding Mewtwo in the wild, this might just be your best chance to do so. We've highlighted a handful of the more notable Pokémon below, and included Google Maps links for each individual location.

Aerodactyl

Location: Brooklyn Bridge Park, near Pineapple St (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Afternoon

Location: The park on Park Ave, between 96th St and 97th St (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon

Location: 137th St, between Broadway & Riverside Dr (Manhattan)
Time of day: Dusk

Location: 64th St and West End Ave (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon

Location: Livingston St and Bond St (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Morning
 

Arbok

Location: 90th St and 5th Ave (Manhattan)
Time of day: Morning
 

Blastoise

Location: City Hall, close to the fountain (Manhattan)
Time of day: Night

Location: Madison Square Garden, inside the stadium (Manhattan)
Time of day: Dusk

Location: Doughboy Plaza, near the running track by 52nd St (Queens)
Time of day: Afternoon
 

Charizard

Location: Queens College (Queens)
Time of day: Morning
 

Dragonite

Location: Upper East Side (Manhattan)
Time of day: Morning

Location: Gantry Plaza State Park (Queens)
Time of day: Afternoon

Location: 41st St and 5th Ave corner of Sunset Park (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Afternoon
 

Electabuzz

Location: Columbus Park in Chinatown, near the soccer field (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon

Location: Chinatown (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon

Location: Columbus Park in Chinatown, near basketball courts (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon AND night

Location: Columbus Circle Park (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon

Location: Sara D. Roosevelt Park (Manhattan)
Time of day: Morning

Location: Southeast corner of 55th St and 6th Ave (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon
 

Gengar

Location: Maria Hernandez Park (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Night

Location: Flushing Meadows Corona Park, near the Unisphere (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Night

Location: Herald Square  (Manhattan)
Time of day: Dusk
 

Gyarados

Location: The eastern side of Conservatory Water in Central Park (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon

Location: Rockefeller Center (Manhattan)
Time of day: Morning

Location: Gantry Plaza State Park, near 50th Ave (Queens)
Time of day: Dusk
 

Hitmonchan

Location: The York Street F train stop (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Morning

Location: The South side of Isham Park (Manhattan)
Time of day: Morning
 

Hitmonlee

Location: 16th Ave 76th St (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Afternoon

Location: Ocean Pkwy and Shore Pkwy (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Night
 

Mewtwo

Location: Junction Blvd and Roosevelt Ave (Queens)
Time of day: Afternoon
 

Pidgeot

Location: South side of Washington Square Park (Manhattan)
Time of day: Night

Location: 145 St and Riverside Dr, southeast corner (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon
 

Pikachu

Location: Sunset Park (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Afternoon

Location: Brooklyn Bridge Park, near Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Night

Location: Central Park (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon

Location44th St and 8th Ave, across from Shake Shack (Manhattan)
Time of day: Morning

Location: Fort Tryon Park entrance (Manhattan)
Time of day: Dusk

Location: Southeast corner of 55th St and 6th Ave (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon

Location: Father Capodanno Blvd and Ocean Ave (Staten Island)
Time of day: Night
 

Porygon

Location: Grand St and Roebling St (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Night

Location: E 37th St and Church Ave (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Night

Location: 94th St and 4th Avenue (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Night

Location: 150th St and Grand Concourse (Bronx)
Time of day: Night

Location: Rivington St and Norfolk St (Manhattan)
Time of day: Morning
 

Snorlax

Location: Between Ave T and Ave U in Marine Park (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Dusk


 

Check out the full list of Pokémon locations, and fill out the Pokémon locations Google Form if you've spotted any of the above rare breeds -- or anything that's not a Zubat, really. Try a few Pokémon Go hacks while you're at it, or give this new Pokémon Go real-time map a try.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Gianni Jaccoma is an editor at Thrillist. He once saw an Aerodactyl in Astoria, but his app froze because God is dead. Follow his wild hunt on Twitter @gjaccoma.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How to Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

related

READ MORE
Chance the Rapper, Wu-Tang Clan, and Childish Gambino to Play Governors Ball 2017

related

READ MORE
The UFC's Finally Coming to NYC This Saturday. Here's What You Need to Know.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like