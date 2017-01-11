Here's Where to Find the Rarest Pokémon in NYC

Now that Pokémon Go's swept the nation into a frenzied dash to Catch 'em All™, it's less a question of "Are you playing Pokémon?" and more, "Holy crap, where did you find a Scyther?" If that weren't enough, the recent confirmation that legendary Pokémon like Zapdos and Articuno are hidden somewhere in the game has given people even more reason to walk blindly into traffic/graveyards.
Unfortunately, there's really no easy way of figuring out where the rarer Pokémon will spawn in the game, short of compiling a list with every known sighting thus far -- which is exactly what one NYC Facebook group has done.
By crowdsourcing information on rare Pokémon sightings from its members, Pokemon Go NYC has compiled a database of firsthand accounts including location, borough, and time of day. Of course, since they're crowdsourced, these sightings range from the helpfully specific (90th & 5th) to the woefully broad (Upper East Side).
Still, it's something, and if you're dead-set on finding Mewtwo in the wild, this might just be your best chance to do so. We've highlighted a handful of the more notable Pokémon below, and included Google Maps links for each individual location.
Aerodactyl
Location: Brooklyn Bridge Park, near Pineapple St (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Afternoon
Location: The park on Park Ave, between 96th St and 97th St (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon
Location: 137th St, between Broadway & Riverside Dr (Manhattan)
Time of day: Dusk
Location: 64th St and West End Ave (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon
Location: Livingston St and Bond St (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Morning
Arbok
Location: 90th St and 5th Ave (Manhattan)
Time of day: Morning
Blastoise
Location: City Hall, close to the fountain (Manhattan)
Time of day: Night
Location: Madison Square Garden, inside the stadium (Manhattan)
Time of day: Dusk
Location: Doughboy Plaza, near the running track by 52nd St (Queens)
Time of day: Afternoon
Charizard
Location: Queens College (Queens)
Time of day: Morning
Dragonite
Location: Upper East Side (Manhattan)
Time of day: Morning
Location: Gantry Plaza State Park (Queens)
Time of day: Afternoon
Location: 41st St and 5th Ave corner of Sunset Park (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Afternoon
Electabuzz
Location: Columbus Park in Chinatown, near the soccer field (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon
Location: Chinatown (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon
Location: Columbus Park in Chinatown, near basketball courts (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon AND night
Location: Columbus Circle Park (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon
Location: Sara D. Roosevelt Park (Manhattan)
Time of day: Morning
Location: Southeast corner of 55th St and 6th Ave (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon
Gengar
Location: Maria Hernandez Park (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Night
Location: Flushing Meadows Corona Park, near the Unisphere (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Night
Location: Herald Square (Manhattan)
Time of day: Dusk
Gyarados
Location: The eastern side of Conservatory Water in Central Park (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon
Location: Rockefeller Center (Manhattan)
Time of day: Morning
Location: Gantry Plaza State Park, near 50th Ave (Queens)
Time of day: Dusk
Hitmonchan
Location: The York Street F train stop (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Morning
Location: The South side of Isham Park (Manhattan)
Time of day: Morning
Hitmonlee
Location: 16th Ave 76th St (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Afternoon
Location: Ocean Pkwy and Shore Pkwy (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Night
Mewtwo
Location: Junction Blvd and Roosevelt Ave (Queens)
Time of day: Afternoon
Pidgeot
Location: South side of Washington Square Park (Manhattan)
Time of day: Night
Location: 145 St and Riverside Dr, southeast corner (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon
Pikachu
Location: Sunset Park (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Afternoon
Location: Brooklyn Bridge Park, near Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Night
Location: Central Park (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon
Location: 44th St and 8th Ave, across from Shake Shack (Manhattan)
Time of day: Morning
Location: Fort Tryon Park entrance (Manhattan)
Time of day: Dusk
Location: Southeast corner of 55th St and 6th Ave (Manhattan)
Time of day: Afternoon
Location: Father Capodanno Blvd and Ocean Ave (Staten Island)
Time of day: Night
Porygon
Location: Grand St and Roebling St (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Night
Location: E 37th St and Church Ave (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Night
Location: 94th St and 4th Avenue (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Night
Location: 150th St and Grand Concourse (Bronx)
Time of day: Night
Location: Rivington St and Norfolk St (Manhattan)
Time of day: Morning
Snorlax
Location: Between Ave T and Ave U in Marine Park (Brooklyn)
Time of day: Dusk
Check out the full list of Pokémon locations, and fill out the Pokémon locations Google Form if you've spotted any of the above rare breeds -- or anything that's not a Zubat, really. Try a few Pokémon Go hacks while you're at it, or give this new Pokémon Go real-time map a try.
