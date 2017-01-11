Here's Where to Find the Rarest Pokémon in NYC

Now that Pokémon Go's swept the nation into a frenzied dash to Catch 'em All™, it's less a question of "Are you playing Pokémon?" and more, "Holy crap, where did you find a Scyther?" If that weren't enough, the recent confirmation that legendary Pokémon like Zapdos and Articuno are hidden somewhere in the game has given people even more reason to walk blindly into traffic/graveyards.

Unfortunately, there's really no easy way of figuring out where the rarer Pokémon will spawn in the game, short of compiling a list with every known sighting thus far -- which is exactly what one NYC Facebook group has done.