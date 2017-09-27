How to Have a Music-Filled Summer in NYC

In a city of overwhelming options, New York’s diverse music scene is no different. That’s especially true in summer, when revelers have the option to rock out at spacious, open-air venues instead of just sweaty, packed clubs.
To stave off choice paralysis, we’re here to help with a guide to the best music happenings in NYC from now through mid-September (because we don’t believe in cutting summer off at Labor Day). It’s a head-banging mix of superstar acts, up-and-comers, huge festivals, club residencies, and some venues you should check out no matter the time of year.
Can’t-Miss Mega Tours
Coldplay
August 1, MetLife Stadium
At this point, Coldplay is taking a victory lap. In an era where few rock bands can fill stadiums, Chris Martin & Co. return to MetLife after playing two nights at the venue last summer. Make sure your phone is charged: The show has so many visually stunning moments you’ll want to Instagram for your jealous friends who couldn’t score tickets.
Justin Bieber
August 23 & 24, MetLife Stadium
It’s hard to remember that when Justin Bieber returned to the scene two years ago with guest vocals on Jack Ü’s “Where Are You Now,” no one -- including Bieber himself -- was sure if anyone would care about him anymore. But that song paved the way for one of pop music’s biggest comebacks ever, and now the Bieb is a certified stadium headliner.
Lady Gaga
August 28 & 29, Citi Field
Gaga is at the point in her career that she’s a huge concert draw regardless of how well her latest album does (which is good for her, as last year’s Joanne was a bit underwhelming). But her Super Bowl Halftime show reminded the world that she’s a performer who can entertain stadiums with huge pop anthems or by just sitting at her piano and crooning a ballad.
Best Festivals
Panorama NYC
July 28-30, Randall’s Island
Now in its second year, Panorama has a pretty impressive lineup of some of the biggest names in pop, hip-hop, and indie rock, including Tyler, the Creator; Frank Ocean; Solange; and Tame Impala. There’s a nice mix of up-and-coming artists (Kiiara, 6lack, MØ, THEY.) and legends (A Tribe Called Quest, Nine Inch Nails).
Electric Zoo
September 1-3, Randall’s Island
This dance music festival in its ninth year still attracts premier talent, including Zedd and Deadmau5. Some renowned EDM names will be there -- including Sasha & John Digweed and Armin Van Buuren, as well as a ton of other DJs spread across four stages.
Meadows Music Festival
September 15-17, Citi Field
This one more or less follows the mold of Governor’s Ball and Panorama, but its lineup leans a bit heavier on the well-known: So-hot-right-now artists (Migos, Future); tough-to-categorize acts (M.I.A., TV on the Radio); and veteran crowd-pleasers (Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nas, Erykah Badu, Big Boi, De La Soul, Weezer, LL Cool J, and Ghostface Killah).
Hottest Up-and-Coming Artists
Young M.A.
This Brooklyn MC seemingly came out of nowhere with her hit 2016 single “OOOUUU,” which has been streamed more than 100 million times. Earlier this year, she released her debut EP Herstory, and now we're all anxiously waiting for her full-length album.
Maggie Rogers
She’s technically from Maryland, not New York, but the folk singer-songwriter got her big break at New York University, when she played her song “Alaska” to Pharrell Williams during a class. Catch her -- if you can -- when she plays Brooklyn Steel August 16 and 17.
Show Me the Body
A hard-core punk band that uses a distorted banjo instead of guitar, as well as samplers and other electronics, Show Me the Body has an underground vibe and strong political leanings (playing benefit shows for environmental and LGBT charities). They’re spending most of the summer in Europe, but they’ll be at the nonprofit MoMA PS1 in Long Island City on August 26.
Weekly Music Nights
Bowl Train
Thursdays, Brooklyn Bowl
Questlove from The Roots is one of the most knowledgeable and passionate musicologists of our era, and his weekly DJ night (where you can actually go bowling while listening to music) features hip-hop, house, R&B, '80s hits, and more. Bonus: Brooklyn Bowl has great food, too.
Gotham
Saturdays, Webster Hall
The club clearly put a lot of effort into Gotham, a weekly house and techno night with a steampunk theme featuring costumed actors and dancers. Go while you still can: Concert promoter AEG takes over the hall from its current owners on August 10, which means some great surprise gigs (like a recent Halsey visit) as artists pay their respects to the venue.
(Le) Poisson Rouge
Go '90s with the Fresh Kids of Bel-Air (Fridays) & Back to the Eighties Show with Jessie’s Girl (Saturdays)
If you want an unpretentious night out -- some might call it a guilty pleasure -- try either (or both!) of these weekly throwbacks at this cabaret on the site of the historic Village Gate. Pick your cover band based on which decade you miss the most, and prepare to dance your heart out.
Greatest Venues
Rough Trade NYC
It’s one of the coolest record stores you’ll ever go to, but they also happen to have tons of live performances. Check their calendar before you plan a shopping trip: Wolf Alice, Pokey LaFarge, Beth Ditto, and Anik Khan are all on the schedule this summer.
Central Park Summerstage
One of New York’s best outdoor venues hosts every genre of music; this season’s highlights include hip-hop icon KRS-One, indie-rock idol PJ Harvey, funk group The Budos Band, singer/songwriter Regina Spektor, salsa star La India, alt rockers Dashboard Confessional, R&B singer Bilal, and hipster favorites The War on Drugs. Best of all: You can always hear the show perfectly from outside the venue, so you don’t even need to brave the crowds to go in.
City Winery
The downtown venue has somehow made dinner theater cool via their great menu, mind-blowing selection of wine, and some interesting bookings. This summer features a lot of retro acts, including Squirrel Nut Zippers, Masta Killah of the Wu-Tang Clan, and Toad the Wet Sprocket. Also, Buster Poindexter -- yeah, the “Hot! Hot! Hot!” guy -- has a residency.