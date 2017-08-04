Jon Stewart Is Leaving The Daily Show Later This Year

Jon Stewart, who we've turned to for insight and wisdom on pretty much everything that's happened in news cycle after news cycle for almost two decades, announced Tuesday he is leaving The Daily Show, Politico reported.
The president of Comedy Central issued this statement to Politico, confirming Stewart's plans to leave the program:
"For the better part of the last two decades, I have had the incredible honor and privilege of working with Jon Stewart. His comedic brilliance is second to none. Jon has been at the heart of Comedy Central, championing and nurturing the best talent in the industry, in front of and behind the camera. Through his unique voice and vision,The Daily Show has become a cultural touchstone for millions of fans and an unparalleled platform for political comedy that will endure for years to come. Jon will remain at the helm of The Daily Show until later this year. He is a comic genius, generous with his time and talent, and will always be a part of the Comedy Central family."
Wait. So, now who will the Internet look to for a perfect response to what Fox News is saying?
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and wishes Stewart many, many more moments of zen. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.