The Karaoke Bars of NYC’s Koreatown Helped Me Find My Voice

In fact, it was one of the first times in my life where I felt welcomed for being my secret gay self. If some grown men need a few drinks before mustering up the courage to sing in front of others, imagine the reluctance from awkward teenage boys who were sober and dying to impress all the girls in the room. As one of the few guys who willingly sang in front of girls, I felt appreciated by the guys for taking the pressure off of them, and by the girls for having the guts to get up and sing. It came easy to me, and before K-pop groups like Blackpink and BTS, my pre-pubescent voice was belting out H.O.T., Fin.K.L., and S.E.S. in all my glory. I sang their songs so often and went to karaoke so much that my Korean reading skills ultimately improved as well.