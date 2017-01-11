The UFC's Finally Coming to NYC This Saturday. Here's What You Need to Know.

As a result, the Vegas union funneled considerable resources into making sure the UFC (or any other MMA promoter, for that matter) would be unable to operate in New York State, in an attempt to pressure the Fertittas into allowing their workers to unionize. MMA was originally outlawed in 1997, but New York assemblyman Sheldon Silver is alleged to have continually prevented the MMA issue from reaching a floor vote at the behest of Culinary Local 226.

If this sounds shady as hell, that's because it actually was: Silver was forced to resign from his position as Speaker of the New York State Assembly in 2015 amid a broad swathe of federal corruption charges. He was eventually convicted on all counts, losing his seat on the Assembly as well as his right to practice law, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison (along with a $7 million fine). With Silver out of the way, the MMA ban was lifted in short order earlier this year -- and thus, we have our inaugural MSG showdown this Saturday.