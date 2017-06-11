Lifestyle

The biggest pop art show in LA comes to NYC

While most cults' pop culture knowledge extends to a bunch of sweet-ass Nikes, LA-based Gallery1988 has been proving they know everything about Animal House, Peter Venkman, and more for six years at their Crazy 4 Cult shows. Now they're making their first NYC trip with more than 300 pieces by 200 artists who've been inspired by everything from Point Break, to The Crow, to The Warriors, so rest assured YOU CAN DIG ITTTTTTTTTT. Click through to our images to bask in some highlights (a Big Lebowski x Game of Thrones mashup!), then head over to check out everything from paintings to plushies so awesome, you'll need some phenobarbital just to chill out.

