A crazy old factory with mini-golf and possibly pool parties

Like the mole people, or regular, above-ground people who own cars, there're some supposed New York things it's reasonable to assume are just pure myth. Something that's beautifully, magically real: Knockdown, a mini-golf course set up in a former glass & door factory that you can actually play at, and we've scored the evidentiary photos to prove it. After viewing those, play them for yourself at the factory turned residence (amenities: broken windows, above-ground pool) turned event space/not-big-golf course. They'll be serving beers and wacky empanadas (from mac 'n cheese to chili dog) while you roll on 10 ridiculous holes worked up by 20 artists, architects, and designers, which include "Dance on a Volcano", and "Satisfaction", which loops Tom Petty until you sink your putt, surely causing lesser golfers to have a Breakdown.
