"Books of Park Slope" Instagram Is the Park Slope-iest IG Account Imaginable

Until someone creates "Frozen Yogurt Shops of Park Slope" or "Bars That Allow Strollers of Park Slope" Instagram accounts, nobody's gonna top this one for epitomizing one of Brooklyn's bougiest neighborhoods.
Some shrewd Sloper recently created the aptly named Books of Park Slope, an IG account that documents literature left on the brownstone stoops throughout Park Slope, the quaint corner of Brooklyn New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio calls home.
The phenomenon isn't endemic to just Park Slope, as other affluent Brooklynites give away books in nearby neighborhoods. But you can bet dollars to artisanal cronuts no neighborhood donates as much literature to its neighbors as the folks in Park Slope.
Books pictured include titles you'd fully expect to find in the stroller-ridden 'hood, including, Your Vegetarian Pregnancy; The Stonyfield Farm Yogurt Cookbook; and So You Want to Open a Yoga Studio.
Imagine a bunch more books on progressive-minded topics, such as Understanding Marijuana and The Essential Guide to Lesbian Conception, Pregnancy and Birth, and you get the picture. Quite literally.
Ryan Craggs is Thrillist's Senior News Editor.