Sex on Friday
Lifestyle

The 17 People You Will Meet on NYC Tinder

By Published On 07/10/2015 By Published On 07/10/2015
Shutterstock (edited)
More From Sex on Friday

related

Nurses and Doctors on the Craziest Time They've Been Hit on at Work

related

I'm a Fat Woman. Here's What You Should Know About Dating Me.

related

I Took My Boyfriend to Japanese Bondage Yoga

related

I Dated a Man Who Fetishized Me for Being 'Exotic'

Trending

related

Potbelly Is Giving Away Free Sandwiches Right Now

related

All the Secrets Hidden in the First Big 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer

related

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Just Dropped a New Trailer and Everyone Is Excited

related

Hurry, This Airline Has $90 Flights to Europe

Stuff You'll Like

related

Want To Get Paid To Create Google Doodles? They're Hiring.

related

The FDA Just Scolded a Bakery for Listing ‘Love’ as an Ingredient

related

This Halloween-Themed Bar Will Scare the Hell Out of You All October

If you’re single in New York (and sometimes even if you’re not...) you’ve probably been on The Tinder. And while everyone is magical and unique in their own special, unicorn ways, the more time you spend swiping the more you start to see that their unicornness can be easily lumped into very specific groups. These are those groups.

“Every one of my friends is married but I’m not so I’ll try Tinder” girl

You will not meet your husband on Tinder. I repeat... you will NOT meet your husband on Tinder.

Related

related

What Being a Cupcake on Tinder Taught Me About Dating

related

I Asked 100 NYC Girls on Tinder Dates. Here's What I Learned.

related

We Asked 200 New Yorkers Out on Tinder. Here's What We Discovered.
More From Sex on Friday

related

Lifestyle
Nurses and Doctors on the Craziest Time They've Been Hit on at Work

related

Lifestyle
I'm a Fat Woman. Here's What You Should Know About Dating Me.

related

Lifestyle
I Took My Boyfriend to Japanese Bondage Yoga

related

Lifestyle
I Dated a Man Who Fetishized Me for Being 'Exotic'

related

What Being a Cupcake on Tinder Taught Me About Dating
Shutterstock

Bushwick artist (maybe porn star) girl

Her tastefully semi-nude photos are all black and white and really highlight her lower-back tattoo. There’s a chance she does this for money.
 

Celeb guy

He’s got his arm around Jason Statham in his main photo. All this does is bum me out that you are not Jason Statham.

Shutterstock

Guy who thinks he is a model

I mean, maybe you actually are a model. But your pouty-lipped selfies and ruggedly handsome photos of you shirtless in jeans and work boots say you probably love yourself more than I ever could.
 

The girl whose friends control her Tinder

She’s not the one swiping. She probably hasn’t opened her Tinder herself in three months.
 

The guy with the bride

Um... is this you? What am I supposed to do with this?

Shutterstock

DJ guy

This guy has headphones and is at a turntable in every blurry, shrouded-in-club-darkness photo. He lists a slew of bands you’ve never even heard of and could very realistically be fake. There’s a chance he’s sexy because he’s got some facial hair, but truth be told the minute you say you don’t technically hate Pitbull this show is over.
 

The guy who never wants to meet up in person

He’s super aggressive about wanting nudie pics though.
 

The girl who never wants to meet up in person

Probably because you asked her for nudie pics.

Shutterstock
 

The “traveler”

Every photo has a cresting wave, a sunset, or a surfboard.
 

Selfie while driving person

So... you don’t actually live in New York then.
 

Really long profile guy/girl

The essence of the app is “hot or not.” And now you are not.

related

I Asked 100 NYC Dudes on Tinder Dates. Here's What I Learned.

related

I Asked 100 NYC Girls on Tinder Dates. Here's What I Learned.
Shutterstock

Urban surfer guy

Sexy. Can’t even argue a little bit. Just sexy.
 

The guy who lists his height

There’s no way all of you are 6’2”.
 

The girl who lists her height

And says you better be same or taller.
 

The guy with the tiger... still

Seriously? Pick a new animal. And no, not a fish.

Shutterstock

“New to New York” guy/girl

Maybe they’re just DTF... or maybe they really are looking for someone to show them around. Either way, swipe right! You, New Yorker, are about to blow their freaking mind.

Meagan Drillinger is a freelance writer for Thrillist and prefers to Tinder in the winter when there are fewer people on the street. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @drillinjourneys.

Stuff You'll Like