Pete Davidson and Colin Jost Will Turn a Defunct Staten Island Ferry into a Comedy Club

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are the proud new owners of *checks notes* a Staten Island Ferry.

The Saturday Night Live duo teamed up with Paul Italia, co-owner of the Union Square comedy club, The Stand, to place a bid on a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry on sale by the city, Vulturereported. And while there’s a laundry list of things to do with a newly purchased ship if you’re two borough natives and comedians just in it for the bit, sailing isn’t one of them.

Currently, the vessel isn’t in working condition and the past two put up for grabs by the city have been sold for scraps. Instead, Vulture reports that Davidson, Jost, and Italia plan to turn the space into a live entertainment and event venue with comedy shows, art exhibitions, and food on sale aboard the ship.