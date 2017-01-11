Kanye West and The Weeknd Will Headline Queens' Meadows Fest

Still distraught over Kanye's cancelled Gov Ball show? Fret not: he'll be back on an NYC festival stage as early as this fall.

Founders Entertainment, the team behind Governors Ball, will bring The Meadows Music & Arts Festival to Citi Field in Queens for the first time this October 1st and 2nd. In addition to Kanye, other headliners include The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, and Kygo, with additional performances by The 1975, Grimes, Empire of the Sun, Chromeo, Mac Miller, and more.

West's appearance on the lineup came out of the desire to get him back on a New York festival stage after his headlining Governors Ball show (and the other performances that day) were canceled due to weather earlier this month.