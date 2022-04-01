LES Institution Russ & Daughters Is Getting Its Own TV Show

Working with Time Studios, the scripted show will delve into the immigrant story and family history of Russ & Daughters founder Joel Russ—who emigrated to America in 1907 from what is now Poland—and the subsequent generations who have operated the family business for 108 years.

After starting as a pushcart selling herring and then opening a brick-and-mortar store in 1914, Russ & Daughters continues to be a NYC institution for smoked fish, bagels, schmears, and Jewish food—and today, announced a new TV series in development about their iconic brand and family.

“The story of Russ & Daughters—and the constellation of characters that make up our delicious world—spans over a century and is about perseverance, family, community and connection,” fourth-generation owners Niki Russ Federman and Josh Russ Tupper told Deadline.

Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe first brought bagels to NYC in the late 19th century and by the 1930s, the city had more than 1,500 Jewish delis (currently, the number remains below two dozen). Noteworthy as the first business in America to include “& Daughters” in its name, for more than a century, Russ & Daughters has maintained its status as a premier destination for its food offerings and Jewish delicacies.

In addition to its legendary shop at 179 E Houston Street, Russ & Daughters Cafe (which made a cameo on Broad City) on nearby Orchard Street opened in 2014 on the 100th anniversary of the company, and Russ & Daughters Brooklyn at the Brooklyn Navy Yard followed in 2019.