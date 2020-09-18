An Ode to Sing Sing: The Ultimate NYC Karaoke Dive

Now that singing in public is one of the most dangerous things you can do and we are all relegated to at-home fun, karaoke has taken on some retrospective appeal. It has become a naive historical pastime that flies in the face of social distancing. If tomorrow life magically went back to the way it was and someone invited me out for a night of vodka sodas and raucous singalongs, I would jump at the opportunity and probably sing “Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia seven times in a row. Unfortunately, that simply isn’t in the cards, even if there are some New Yorkers who are willing to break state-mandated laws just for a few minutes in the spotlight. In lieu of breaking the law, we must look to the past for our karaoke nights out, and what better place to look than the East Village’s Sing Sing Karaoke, a staple of the Manhattan karaoke scene.