Couple gets married on N train, ruins at least one commute

Give it a year and the subway will be renting as a $20,000 wedding hall.
Breakdancers and mariachi bands are apparently no longer the subway's biggest source of disruption/entertainment; the Daily News was present this weekend as a young couple, Hector Irakliotis, 26, and Tatyana Sandler, 25, said their vows on the N train while crossing over the Manhattan Bridge into Manhattan. A new spin on those god-awful destination weddings?
This was no spur-of-the moment, rush job, either -- the groom and his groomsmen boarded the train first at Kings Highway, as he announced to the crowd, "Everyone, hi. I have an announcement to make... I am going to be getting married in 20 minutes". The bride (gown at all) and her maid of honor then got on at 36th St, and "City Love" by John Mayer played from the best man's iPhone as she walked down the aisle, weaving past subway poles.
Irakliotis and Sandler decided to hold their nuptials on the train because they believe the transit system is central to their relationship. "Confessions of love, reconciliations, goofy, ridiculous conversations — the whole spectrum. In New York, you spend so much time on the train, we thought why not?" Irakliotis mused. Getting married on the train is also a pretty grand gesture to show your love for the city... but let's just hope it doesn't spawn spin-offs like subway funerals and subway births, please.
Other train riders applauded as the two were pronounced man and wife, which is literally the first time in the history of the world that anyone has ever clapped for anything on a subway car.
