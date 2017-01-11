50 Signs You're a New York City Douchebag

5. You talk trash about Queens even though you've never been there

Citi Field doesn't count.

6. Your parents pay ANY of your rent, but you still complain about money

Get your sh** together.

7. You can remember the last time you partied in the Meatpacking

Or you can't, because it was SOOOOOOOO EPIC.

8. You clip your nails on the subway

9. You ask your bartender to plug in your phone before ordering a drink

10. You refer to things as "the new Williamsburg"

Or "hyper local." Or "highly leveraged." Or "swag."

11. You lean your entire body on the pole instead of holding it

12. You catcall women on the street

Actually, make that anywhere. Including Whole Foods.