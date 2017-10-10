Lifestyle

How to Crush Your 4th of July 3-Day Weekend in NYC

By Published On 07/02/2015 By Published On 07/02/2015
Flickr/Raj Kondeti

The uncontrollable urge to grill things, all the recently transplanted bros wearing “USA, Back to Back World War Champs” tanks, the mad rush to find somewhere, anywhere at all to watch the fireworks (“Bob’s got roof access right? RIGHT?!?”). Yep, it’s Fourth of July weekend in NYC. Here's everything you need to do to dominate your three-day weekend.
 

Watch fireworks, duh

You're gonna be consuming excessive quantities of grilled meats, patriotically day drinking, and watching choreographed sky lights. Hopefully not all in your one-bedroom sublet, though. Instead, head to any of the spots in our NYC fireworks guide to see Macy's annual display over the East River. Show starts at 9pm. READ MORE...

Andrew Zimmer/Thrillist

Eat everything on our summer food bucket list

You know what's better during the summer in NYC? Pretty much everything. Fridays? Better. Rooftops? Better. The foods you need to eat? OhmyGodbetter. READ MORE...

Andrew Zimmer/Thrillist

Do a taco crawl with the best tacos in the city

Tacos in NYC often get derided, often by jerks from the West Coast who haven’t had any “real” tacos since they left the worse side of the country. Well, shut them up by eating all of these this weekend with them: the 11 best tacos in NYC. READ MORE...

Courtesy of Gabriel Stabile/Momofuku

Get a seat at one of the hottest new spots in the city while everyone is away

Or, um, a bunch of them? READ MORE...
 

Lauren Matison/Thrillist

Earn those burgers and dogs on an under-the-radar hike

So you’ve hiked Breakneck Ridge... now... what? Well, now this: seven spectacular hikes offering rewarding views, plenty of surprises (hello, waterfall nudists!), and few, if any, other people on the trail. (Well, except for those naked people.) READ MORE...
 

Courtesy of Doug Lyle Thompson

Eat the best seafood the city has to offer

With the profusion of killer oysters, fat lobster rolls, and all-you-can-eat crab, you'd be silly not to dive into these, the 12 best seafood restaurants in the city. NYC is a coastal city -- it's time to act like it! READ MORE...
 

Andrew Zimmer/Thrillist

Admit that summer drinking is better than just drinking drinking

You’re going to drink this summer, probably more than a little, so why not make a game out of it that doesn’t involve floor-dirty ping-pong balls? Here's what we're thinking: we rounded up 21 things you need to drink in NYC this summer. The game is you drink all of them. Note: we’re halfway done already. READ MORE...
 

Roofs, roofs, roofs, roofs, roofs...

Go on a date, or just go. READ MORE...

Courtesy of Carnal

Eat only from outdoor food markets

Not just Smorgasburg, not just the new Jacob Riis Beach Bazaar, but all the rest too. READ MORE...
 

See a movie outside

There’s one on Friday and another on Monday, which you might have off, if you’re boss isn’t a dick. READ MORE...

Flickr/Dan Deluca

Go to the beach, without a car

Instead of begging your coworker's roommate's brother's friend's babysitter's bodega owner's cousin to borrow their car again, we’ve put together a definitive list of every beach accessible from New York sans car. READ MORE...
 

Flo Rida at Rockefeller Center?

Flo sure. READ MORE...

Andrew Zimmer/Thrillist

Eat BBQ from the best

While barbecue will likely forever be associated with the American South, in recent years, New York’s barbecue cachet has risen, like, a lot -- so much so that TexasMonthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn once said brisket at Williamsburg's Delaney Barbecue “could hold its own against some of the best in Texas.” Turns out, it can also hold its own against some of the best in NYC, aka these 10 places, which we've laid out along with a go-to order at each. READ MORE...

Flickr/Jeffrey Chiang

Join us in the Quest for the Perfect Lobster Roll

How do you choose which one or ones to eat? I decided to dedicate my summer to figuring it out: all summer I’ll be hitting up the best lobster rolls in NYC and beyond. Parallel quests are encouraged, join me. READ MORE...

Andrew Zimmer is Thrillist’s NYC editor and he’s doing the lobster roll one, obviously. And the hiking one. Oh, and the BBQ one for sure... Follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

