14 Things You 100% Have to Do This February in NYC

The good news? That “historic NYC blizzard” was actually "just winter.” The bad news? There are still two more months of snow potentially dumping on our faces, and no wing-and-beer-soaked national holiday to look forward to. The good-er news? We've got 14 things to do this month that'll totally compensate.

Draught 55

Location

Feb 2 Mon

Drink next to a fireplace Here’re the 15 best, but there are PLENTY more where you can get a spot.

Multiple locations

Feb 6 Fri

Monster Jam Even if you think you don’t want to go, you want to go.

Nassau Coliseum

Feb 7 Sat

4th Annual Eat, Drink & Bloody Mary Contest 18 restaurants including Bar Sardine, Extra Fancy, and The Wren compete for Bloody Mary supremacy at this delicious annual event.

L’Apicio

Feb 7 Sat

Cupid's Undie Run Run around the city in your underwear and/or watch people run around the city in their underwear.

Start at Stage 48 on W 48th St

Feb 7 Sat

Brooklyn Flea mini Record Fair Come down to 1000 Dean St for Brooklyn Flea’s indoor action and browse through tons of used and new vinyl AND booze it up at the Dogfish Head pop-up bar.

Indoor Winter Flea

Feb 11 Wed

Running Late with Scott Rogowsky The comedian hosts Jerry Springer on his late-night-style talk show, hopefully no chairs are flung.

UCB

Feb 11 Wed

New York Fashion Week If you’re into fashion, you’re going to be very busy this week... if you’re not, then carry on as usual.

Multiple locations

Feb 13 Fri

NBA All-Star Weekend This year's the first time it's been held here since 1998 -- get in on the action.

Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center

Feb 14 Sat

Valentine’s Day Hope it snows and troll Craigslist for some ass.

The Internet/your bedroom

Feb 14 Sat

Valentine's Day Make use of one of these non-crappy date ideas.

Multiple locations

Feb 14 Sat

President’s Day Weekend Get the hell out of here and ski your face off or go swimming with feral pigs in the Bahamas... your call.

Multiple locations

Feb 20-Mar 1

New York City Beer Week Drink new, interesting, and awesome things for basically two weeks straight among likeminded enthusiasts. It’s truly a thing of beauty.

Multiple locations

Feb 25 Wed

Whisky Live Taste from hundreds of different whiskies during this giant tasting event at Chelsea Piers.

Pier 60 Chelsea Piers

Feb 26 Thu

The 6th Annual Good Spirits Event Edible Manhattan has gathered a metric ton of awesome restaurants for a night of cocktail swilling and bite noshing.

The Altman Building

