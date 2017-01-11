The 18 Most Necessary Things to Do in NYC This March

It may not seem like it, but there’s light at the end of this frozen, slush puddle-filled tunnel we’ve all been cowering in, and that light is called spring. Instead of dwelling on the crap weather, your favorite karaoke bar closing, or the subway being particularly nightmarish, it's time you focused on the good stuff ahead, particularly these 18 things (which are mostly lots and lots of drinking festivals).
Date
Event
Location
Mar 1-20
Warm up with some of the best comfort food in the city You've still got until the 20th before you can stop having all your parts covered by sweaters, enjoy some mac & cheese, grilled cheese, and fried chicken while you can hide it.
Multiple locations
Warm up with some of the best comfort food in the city Multiple locations You've still got until the 20th before you can stop having all your parts covered by sweaters, enjoy some mac & cheese, grilled cheese, and fried chicken while you can hide it.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 2 Mon
Go drink at Porchlight It’s Danny Meyer’s first standalone bar, and it's whipping up excellent drinks by bartender Nick Bennett and eats like the Double-Trouble Bison burger and deep-fried frog legs by chef Jean-Paul Bourgeois.
Porchlight (640 W 28th St)
Go drink at Porchlight Porchlight (640 W 28th St) It’s Danny Meyer’s first standalone bar, and it's whipping up excellent drinks by bartender Nick Bennett and eats like the Double-Trouble Bison burger and deep-fried frog legs by chef Jean-Paul Bourgeois.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 3 Tue
Coed naked yoga We told you what to expect, now go forth and stretch.
Bold & Naked Yoga Studio
Coed naked yoga Bold & Naked Yoga Studio We told you what to expect, now go forth and stretch.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 3 Tue
Guest Bartender Series at Mulberry Project The beverage director of Mulberry Project, Aaron Polsky, has pulled together a series of visiting cocktails slingers for unique nights of boozing. We say hit up this one with Jeremy Oertel from Donna and Natasha David from Nitecap.
Multiple locations
Guest Bartender Series at Mulberry Project Multiple locations The beverage director of Mulberry Project, Aaron Polsky, has pulled together a series of visiting cocktails slingers for unique nights of boozing. We say hit up this one with Jeremy Oertel from Donna and Natasha David from Nitecap.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 5 Thu
50 Shades the Musical Did you want to see the musical version of the movie blockbuster? Well now’s your chance.
50 Shades the Musical Elektra Theatre Did you want to see the musical version of the movie blockbuster? Well now’s your chance.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 7 Sat
Whiskey Walk Hit up eight bars, drink whiskey, walk around. Really not too much more to this one.
Multiple locations
Whiskey Walk Multiple locations Hit up eight bars, drink whiskey, walk around. Really not too much more to this one.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 13 Fri
Choice Eats The annual walk-around tasting event thrown by the Village Voice is bringing it again with eats from Bobwhite, The East Pole, Egg, and Huertas.
Choice Eats Metropolitan Pavilion The annual walk-around tasting event thrown by the Village Voice is bringing it again with eats from Bobwhite, The East Pole, Egg, and Huertas.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 13 Fri
Spring Beer Festival Get tastes from breweries like Gun Hill, Lagunitas, Bell’s, and Almanac Beer Co, along with bites, seminars, and music at this annual beer lover’s event.
Lexington Ave Armory
Spring Beer Festival Lexington Ave Armory Get tastes from breweries like Gun Hill, Lagunitas, Bell’s, and Almanac Beer Co, along with bites, seminars, and music at this annual beer lover’s event.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 16 Mon
Brisket King NYC 20 chefs are competing for the title at this meat sweat-inducing annual event, including Katz’s Deli, Hometown BBQ, Chef Brian Perrone of Slows in Detroit, and Fletcher’s Brooklyn BBQ.
Brisket King NYC Irondale Center 20 chefs are competing for the title at this meat sweat-inducing annual event, including Katz’s Deli, Hometown BBQ, Chef Brian Perrone of Slows in Detroit, and Fletcher’s Brooklyn BBQ.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 17 Tue
St. Paddy's Day Duck and cover or get rowdy -- today is the day.
Pretty much every bar
St. Paddy's Day Pretty much every bar Duck and cover or get rowdy -- today is the day.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 17-Apr 6
March Madness Set your bracket, then cry into beers when it gets busted. It’s a glorious time of year.
March Madness these sports bars Set your bracket, then cry into beers when it gets busted. It’s a glorious time of year.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 18 Wed
Good Cider This event by Edible Manhattan is celebrating everything cider, with sips from Nine Pine Cider Works, Doc’s, South Hill Cider, and a ton more, as well as eats from Gramercy Tavern, Untamed Sandwiches, and Jimmy’s No. 43.
Good Cider Tribeca 360 This event by Edible Manhattan is celebrating everything cider, with sips from Nine Pine Cider Works, Doc’s, South Hill Cider, and a ton more, as well as eats from Gramercy Tavern, Untamed Sandwiches, and Jimmy’s No. 43.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Thu
6th Annual Comedy in Dance Festival Somehow not an entire festival dedicated to what an idiot you look like when dancing, this is actually a celebration of all things comedy and dancing.
Triskelion Arts
6th Annual Comedy in Dance Festival Triskelion Arts Somehow not an entire festival dedicated to what an idiot you look like when dancing, this is actually a celebration of all things comedy and dancing.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 21 Sat
Coffee & Tea Festival Do you want to drink infinity cups of coffee? Of course you do. Now you can do it with other caffeine enthusiasts.
Brooklyn Expo Center
Coffee & Tea Festival Brooklyn Expo Center Do you want to drink infinity cups of coffee? Of course you do. Now you can do it with other caffeine enthusiasts.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 25 Wed
Affordable Art Fair Depending on your definition of affordable, this show will have something for you. Prices range from about $100-$10,000, and at the very least you’ll get to see some cool art.
Affordable Art Fair Metropolitan Pavilion Depending on your definition of affordable, this show will have something for you. Prices range from about $100-$10,000, and at the very least you’ll get to see some cool art.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 27 Fri
Wine Riot Recipe for success here: get a taste from one of the 250 wines available, move to the next one, repeat ’til rioting.
Lexington Ave Armory
Wine Riot Lexington Ave Armory Recipe for success here: get a taste from one of the 250 wines available, move to the next one, repeat ’til rioting.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 28 Sat
Craft Distillers Fest Get your speakeasy on at this event featuring over 60 craft spirits from distillers like Widow Jane, Finger Lakes Distilling, and Astoria Distilling Co as a 1920s-style jazz band soundtracks your tippling.
Craft Distillers Fest Bowery Hotel Get your speakeasy on at this event featuring over 60 craft spirits from distillers like Widow Jane, Finger Lakes Distilling, and Astoria Distilling Co as a 1920s-style jazz band soundtracks your tippling.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 31 Tue
Rejoice at not being trapped in an icy tundra of despair Remember this? And this, and this, and even this? Well hopefully by now it’s over and we can focus on a lot more of this.
All over the city
Rejoice at not being trapped in an icy tundra of despair All over the city Remember this? And this, and this, and even this? Well hopefully by now it’s over and we can focus on a lot more of this.