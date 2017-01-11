Events

The 18 Most Necessary Things to Do in NYC This March

It may not seem like it, but there’s light at the end of this frozen, slush puddle-filled tunnel we’ve all been cowering in, and that light is called spring. Instead of dwelling on the crap weather, your favorite karaoke bar closing, or the subway being particularly nightmarish, it's time you focused on the good stuff ahead, particularly these 18 things (which are mostly lots and lots of drinking festivals).

Date

Event

Location

Mar 1-20

Warm up with some of the best comfort food in the city You've still got until the 20th before you can stop having all your parts covered by sweaters, enjoy some mac & cheese, grilled cheese, and fried chicken while you can hide it.

Multiple locations

Porchlight

Date

Event

Location

Mar 2 Mon

Go drink at Porchlight It’s Danny Meyer’s first standalone bar, and it's whipping up excellent drinks by bartender Nick Bennett and eats like the Double-Trouble Bison burger and deep-fried frog legs by chef Jean-Paul Bourgeois.

Porchlight (640 W 28th St)

Date

Event

Location

Mar 3 Tue

Coed naked yoga We told you what to expect, now go forth and stretch.

Bold & Naked Yoga Studio

Date

Event

Location

Mar 3 Tue

Guest Bartender Series at Mulberry Project The beverage director of Mulberry Project, Aaron Polsky, has pulled together a series of visiting cocktails slingers for unique nights of boozing. We say hit up this one with Jeremy Oertel from Donna and Natasha David from Nitecap.

Multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

Mar 5 Thu

50 Shades the Musical Did you want to see the musical version of the movie blockbuster? Well now’s your chance.

Elektra Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Mar 7 Sat

Whiskey Walk Hit up eight bars, drink whiskey, walk around. Really not too much more to this one.

Multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

Mar 13 Fri

Choice Eats The annual walk-around tasting event thrown by the Village Voice is bringing it again with eats from Bobwhite, The East Pole, Egg, and Huertas.

Metropolitan Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Mar 13 Fri

Spring Beer Festival Get tastes from breweries like Gun Hill, Lagunitas, Bell’s, and Almanac Beer Co, along with bites, seminars, and music at this annual beer lover’s event.

Lexington Ave Armory

Date

Event

Location

Mar 16 Mon

Brisket King NYC 20 chefs are competing for the title at this meat sweat-inducing annual event, including Katz’s Deli, Hometown BBQ, Chef Brian Perrone of Slows in Detroit, and Fletcher’s Brooklyn BBQ.

Irondale Center

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Tue

St. Paddy's Day Duck and cover or get rowdy -- today is the day.

Pretty much every bar

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17-Apr 6

March Madness Set your bracket, then cry into beers when it gets busted. It’s a glorious time of year.

these sports bars

Date

Event

Location

Mar 18 Wed

Good Cider This event by Edible Manhattan is celebrating everything cider, with sips from Nine Pine Cider Works, Doc’s, South Hill Cider, and a ton more, as well as eats from Gramercy Tavern, Untamed Sandwiches, and Jimmy’s No. 43.

Tribeca 360

Date

Event

Location

Mar 19 Thu

6th Annual Comedy in Dance Festival Somehow not an entire festival dedicated to what an idiot you look like when dancing, this is actually a celebration of all things comedy and dancing.

Triskelion Arts

Date

Event

Location

Mar 21 Sat

Coffee & Tea Festival Do you want to drink infinity cups of coffee? Of course you do. Now you can do it with other caffeine enthusiasts.

Brooklyn Expo Center

Date

Event

Location

Mar 25 Wed

Affordable Art Fair Depending on your definition of affordable, this show will have something for you. Prices range from about $100-$10,000, and at the very least you’ll get to see some cool art.

Metropolitan Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Mar 27 Fri

Wine Riot Recipe for success here: get a taste from one of the 250 wines available, move to the next one, repeat ’til rioting.

Lexington Ave Armory

Date

Event

Location

Mar 28 Sat

Craft Distillers Fest Get your speakeasy on at this event featuring over 60 craft spirits from distillers like Widow Jane, Finger Lakes Distilling, and Astoria Distilling Co as a 1920s-style jazz band soundtracks your tippling.

Bowery Hotel

Date

Event

Location

Mar 31 Tue

Rejoice at not being trapped in an icy tundra of despair Remember this? And this, and this, and even this? Well hopefully by now it’s over and we can focus on a lot more of this.

All over the city

