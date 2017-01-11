17 things you have to do this winter in New York City

We totally get that you’re probably going to ignore this and just order Chinese food and watch some combination of Netflix, stuff on your DVR, and Amazon Prime 'til it’s warm enough to go outside without covering your arms. BUT we like a challenge, so here are 17 things you need to get out of the damn apartment and do this winter. No blanket is that soft.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 19 Fri
All the holiday crap you didn't do yet Have you been to Rolf’s? Did you check out the tree? Have you been to Miracle on 9th St? If the answer is no to any of these, you have so much work to do.
Multiple locations
All the holiday crap you didn't do yet Multiple locations Have you been to Rolf’s? Did you check out the tree? Have you been to Miracle on 9th St? If the answer is no to any of these, you have so much work to do.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 20-Mar 20
Treat yourself at the brand-new Spa Castle You no longer have to go to the far reaches of Queens for a Spa Castle experience -- they’ve opened a “Premier" one in Midtown, so rooftop hot-tubbing can be yours all winter.
115 E 57th St 8F
Treat yourself at the brand-new Spa Castle 115 E 57th St 8F You no longer have to go to the far reaches of Queens for a Spa Castle experience -- they’ve opened a “Premier" one in Midtown, so rooftop hot-tubbing can be yours all winter.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 20-Mar 20
Drink coffee with cats This is really something you can do anytime, but why would you want to wait?
Meow Parlour
Drink coffee with cats Meow Parlour This is really something you can do anytime, but why would you want to wait?
Date
Event
Location
Dec 20-Mar 20
Play mothersexing laser tag It just opened at the Bowlmor at Chelsea Piers. It’s NYC’s only laser tag spot. And it’s also got a gravity ropes course. 8-year-old you is gonna be so jealous.
Chelsea Piers
Play mothersexing laser tag Chelsea Piers It just opened at the Bowlmor at Chelsea Piers. It’s NYC’s only laser tag spot. And it’s also got a gravity ropes course. 8-year-old you is gonna be so jealous.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 1 Thu
New Year's Day swim Join the Polar Bear Club out in Coney Island for their annual tradition of jumping in freezing cold water while the rest of us sleep or eat many, many egg sandwiches.
The Boardwalk at Stillwell Ave
New Year's Day swim The Boardwalk at Stillwell Ave Join the Polar Bear Club out in Coney Island for their annual tradition of jumping in freezing cold water while the rest of us sleep or eat many, many egg sandwiches.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 8 Thu
Winter Jazzfest Over 100 great acts across the city -- get into it.
Multiple locations
Winter Jazzfest Multiple locations Over 100 great acts across the city -- get into it.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 11 Sun
No Pants Subway Ride You know you’ve always wanted to do this, so just do it.
TBD
No Pants Subway Ride TBD You know you’ve always wanted to do this, so just do it.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 22-Feb 26
Good Spirits The first-ever Good Spirits Brooklyn is happening on the 22nd and the Manhattan version is happening on Feb 26th, but both will be pairing top-notch booze with excellent local eats.
Invisible Dog Gallery and the Altman Building
Good Spirits Invisible Dog Gallery and the Altman Building The first-ever Good Spirits Brooklyn is happening on the 22nd and the Manhattan version is happening on Feb 26th, but both will be pairing top-notch booze with excellent local eats.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 24 Sat
Winter Jam Head to Central Park where you can ski, snowboard, snow shoe, and do other wintery things and then chow down at the Taste of NY market.
Central Park
Winter Jam Central Park Head to Central Park where you can ski, snowboard, snow shoe, and do other wintery things and then chow down at the Taste of NY market.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 24 Sat
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Not only will they have plenty of the titular goods, but they’ll also have bluegrass and a bacon eating contest. It’s on.
The Tunnel
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ The Tunnel Not only will they have plenty of the titular goods, but they’ll also have bluegrass and a bacon eating contest. It’s on.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 7 Sat
NYC Winter Wine Festival Three hours of wine tasting, apps, and jazz should help you get through the dead of winter.
Best Buy Theater
NYC Winter Wine Festival Best Buy Theater Three hours of wine tasting, apps, and jazz should help you get through the dead of winter.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 7 Sat
Cupid’s Undie Run Running around in your underwear, in the winter. Perfect?
Starts at Stage 48
Cupid’s Undie Run Starts at Stage 48 Running around in your underwear, in the winter. Perfect?
Date
Event
Location
Feb 14 Sat
Valentine's Day You know what to do here, but this is a gentle reminder that you should have a dinner planned. If you’re single may we suggest something like this or this?
Multiple locations
Valentine's Day Multiple locations You know what to do here, but this is a gentle reminder that you should have a dinner planned. If you’re single may we suggest something like this or this?
Date
Event
Location
Feb 20-Mar 1
7th Annual NYC Beer Week It's always a good time. How could a week spent drinking a ton of awesome beer not be?
Multiple locations
7th Annual NYC Beer Week Multiple locations It's always a good time. How could a week spent drinking a ton of awesome beer not be?
Date
Event
Location
Feb 22 Sun
16th Annual Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade & Festival Get down to Chinatown for the parade and maybe follow it up with some dim sum.
Starts at Canal St and Mott St
16th Annual Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade & Festival Starts at Canal St and Mott St Get down to Chinatown for the parade and maybe follow it up with some dim sum.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 25 Wed
Whisky Live Over 300 whiskies. That miiiiight be enough for you. Might.
Pier 60
Whisky Live Pier 60 Over 300 whiskies. That miiiiight be enough for you. Might.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 17 Tue
St. Patrick’s Day Sure, 50% of the people reading this are going to do everything in their power to avoid the crapshow unfolding in the streets, but for the rest of you, here’s something that could be helpful.
Multiple locations
St. Patrick’s Day Multiple locations Sure, 50% of the people reading this are going to do everything in their power to avoid the crapshow unfolding in the streets, but for the rest of you, here’s something that could be helpful.