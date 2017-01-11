Events

17 things you have to do this winter in New York City

We totally get that you’re probably going to ignore this and just order Chinese food and watch some combination of Netflix, stuff on your DVR, and Amazon Prime 'til it’s warm enough to go outside without covering your arms. BUT we like a challenge, so here are 17 things you need to get out of the damn apartment and do this winter. No blanket is that soft.

Spa Castle's Premier 57

Date

Event

Location

Dec 19 Fri

All the holiday crap you didn't do yet Have you been to Rolf’s? Did you check out the tree? Have you been to Miracle on 9th St? If the answer is no to any of these, you have so much work to do.

Multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

Dec 20-Mar 20

Treat yourself at the brand-new Spa Castle You no longer have to go to the far reaches of Queens for a Spa Castle experience -- they’ve opened a “Premier" one in Midtown, so rooftop hot-tubbing can be yours all winter. 

115 E 57th St 8F

Bowlmor

Date

Event

Location

Dec 20-Mar 20

Drink coffee with cats This is really something you can do anytime, but why would you want to wait?

Meow Parlour

Date

Event

Location

Dec 20-Mar 20

Play mothersexing laser tag It just opened at the Bowlmor at Chelsea Piers. It’s NYC’s only laser tag spot. And it’s also got a gravity ropes course. 8-year-old you is gonna be so jealous.

Chelsea Piers

Date

Event

Location

Jan 1 Thu

New Year's Day swim Join the Polar Bear Club out in Coney Island for their annual tradition of jumping in freezing cold water while the rest of us sleep or eat many, many egg sandwiches.

The Boardwalk at Stillwell Ave

Date

Event

Location

Jan 8 Thu

Winter Jazzfest Over 100 great acts across the city -- get into it.

Multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

Jan 11 Sun

No Pants Subway Ride You know you’ve always wanted to do this, so just do it.

TBD

Date

Event

Location

Jan 22-Feb 26

Good Spirits The first-ever Good Spirits Brooklyn is happening on the 22nd and the Manhattan version is happening on Feb 26th, but both will be pairing top-notch booze with excellent local eats.

Invisible Dog Gallery and the Altman Building

Date

Event

Location

Jan 24 Sat

Winter Jam Head to Central Park where you can ski, snowboard, snow shoe, and do other wintery things and then chow down at the Taste of NY market.

Central Park

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

Date

Event

Location

Jan 24 Sat

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Not only will they have plenty of the titular goods, but they’ll also have bluegrass and a bacon eating contest. It’s on.

The Tunnel

Date

Event

Location

Feb 7 Sat

NYC Winter Wine Festival Three hours of wine tasting, apps, and jazz should help you get through the dead of winter.

Best Buy Theater

Date

Event

Location

Feb 7 Sat

Cupid’s Undie Run Running around in your underwear, in the winter. Perfect?

Starts at Stage 48

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sat

Valentine's Day You know what to do here, but this is a gentle reminder that you should have a dinner planned. If you’re single may we suggest something like this or this?

Multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

Feb 20-Mar 1

7th Annual NYC Beer Week It's always a good time. How could a week spent drinking a ton of awesome beer not be?

Multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

Feb 22 Sun

16th Annual Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade & Festival Get down to Chinatown for the parade and maybe follow it up with some dim sum.

Starts at Canal St and Mott St

Date

Event

Location

Feb 25 Wed

Whisky Live Over 300 whiskies. That miiiiight be enough for you. Might.

Pier 60

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Tue

St. Patrick’s Day Sure, 50% of the people reading this are going to do everything in their power to avoid the crapshow unfolding in the streets, but for the rest of you, here’s something that could be helpful.

Multiple locations

