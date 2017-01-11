17 things you have to do this winter in New York City

Fri

All the holiday crap you didn't do yet Have you been to Rolf’s? Did you check out the tree? Have you been to Miracle on 9th St? If the answer is no to any of these, you have so much work to do.

Multiple locations

All the holiday crap you didn't do yet Multiple locations Have you been to Rolf’s? Did you check out the tree? Have you been to Miracle on 9th St? If the answer is no to any of these, you have so much work to do.