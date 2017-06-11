We sat down with Matt of Matt & Kim for some insider illumination on the festival

On their set:... we've taken a pretty long break and this is one of our first shows, so there'll be all sorts of new stuff. Don't necessarily know what they are yet, but yeah, we'll see what it's like. On who to see other than Matt & Kim:... Girl Talk's in my top five live shows, incredibly fun. I'm a big fan of TV on the Radio for completely different reasons. Also, Snoop Dogg playing Doggystyle. I remember buying it in maybe 5th grade and hiding it from my parents because of the cover. On whether they wish they were performing in that giant flaming tower:... like every day, all the time. It's the kind of atmosphere where people just go wild. I also heard there's a Church of Sham Marriages, don't quite understand that, but... approved! On dips in the hot tubs: I sort of pictured Snoop Dogg already in them with a whole bunch of ladies. We play a bunch of festivals and I've never seen anything like that as a way to watch a show, it's pretty NY, very baller-ing. On what to wear:... don't go and wear all black like NY audiences tend to do. That's how I look when I go to the beach. I put black socks on so my feet don't burn. On the Reggae Stage: I don't tend to gravitate towards reggae, but I'm curious...
