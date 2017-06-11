Lifestyle

Thrillist Hamptons 4th Anniversary Party

By Published On 08/08/2012 By Published On 08/08/2012

Trending

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

related

The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

This weekend, resist the siren song of Bar None, get yourself out to East Hampton, and hit this massive late-night 4th Anniversary fete celebrating our edition that diligently informs you of food truck derbies, Momofuku outposts, and brand-new Montauk taprooms. Things you can expect at the free bash: 'tails like a Campari, gin, Disaronno, and prosecco joint, hot ladies passing out killer eats while totally making eye contact with you, a DJ who will surely have really cool headphones, and a photo booth.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in Upstate New York This Summer
Lifestyle

related

READ MORE
Everything You Need to Know About the Belmont Stakes This Weekend
Lifestyle

related

READ MORE
The Biggest Mistakes People Make When They Move to NYC
Lifestyle

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More