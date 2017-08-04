Here's where to get your George Michael-made bananas through this Thursday

Don't make a huge mistake. The Bluth Banana Stand (which was recently in London) is in New York this week, and here's where it'll be posting up, as told to us by a man in a giant banana suit standing nearby.
Monday, May 13th: Outside Radio City Music Hall
Tuesday, May 14th: Columbus Circle
Wednesday, May 15th:
Sadly, the man in the banana suit couldn't remember where it's going to be on Wednesday. Yankee Stadium! (Thanks for nothing, banana suit guy.)
Thursday, May 16th: Times Square
Also, here's what the actual (sadly not fresh-dipped) product looks like. Try not to drip any on your $4,000 suit... c'mon!!
