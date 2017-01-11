Events

9 Things You Must Do in Philly This March

BlueCross RiverRink

Date

Event

Location

Mar 1 Sun

Waterfront Winterfest Today is the last day to tear up the ice at Penn’s Landing -- or at least to pretend you did when you were actually just grabbing a drink at The Lodge. Either way, it’s the perfect chance for a final embrace of the cold weather (you hope) before you start counting down the days until spring.

Penn’s Landing

Waterfront Winterfest Penn's Landing Today is the last day to tear up the ice at Penn's Landing -- or at least to pretend you did when you were actually just grabbing a drink at The Lodge. Either way, it's the perfect chance for a final embrace of the cold weather (you hope) before you start counting down the days until spring.

Azie in Media

Date

Event

Location

Mar 1-5

Media Restaurant Week Head out to Media this week and snag great deals on local restaurants, each serving up three- to five-course meals for $30, including spots like Azie, Iron Hill, and Fellini Cafe.

Various locations

Media Restaurant Week Various locations Head out to Media this week and snag great deals on local restaurants, each serving up three- to five-course meals for $30, including spots like Azie, Iron Hill, and Fellini Cafe.

Flickr/Phanatic

Date

Event

Location

Mar 6 Fri

Paintings, Drawings, and Beer Need more art with your beer? We all do. Brewer Daniel Endicott’s work will be on display at Indy Hall, so you can get to know the artist behind the brewer and sample his finest work, Forest & Main brews.

Indy Hall

Paintings, Drawings, and Beer Indy Hall Need more art with your beer? We all do. Brewer Daniel Endicott's work will be on display at Indy Hall, so you can get to know the artist behind the brewer and sample his finest work, Forest & Main brews.

Yards Brewing Company

Date

Event

Location

Mar 7 Sat

Philly Craft Beer Festival More than 75 local, national, and international breweries will trek to the Navy Yard offering endless samples at this award-winning event. Plus, food trucks! Stay bundled and when all else fails, warm up with those samples. General admission tickets are $46.

The Navy Yard

Philly Craft Beer Festival The Navy Yard More than 75 local, national, and international breweries will trek to the Navy Yard offering endless samples at this award-winning event. Plus, food trucks! Stay bundled and when all else fails, warm up with those samples. General admission tickets are $46.

Date

Event

Location

Feb 26-Mar 8

PHS Pop-Up Indoor Beer Garden After a successful run on South Street last summer, the next PHS pop-up will be inside (re: warm) at the Shops at Liberty Place during the annual Flower Show. The place will be decked in Hollywood-style decor to match this year’s Flower Show theme, plus you can expect an original brew for the occasion, called L’Abeille et la Fleur (the bee and the flower).

The Shops at Liberty Place

PHS Pop-Up Indoor Beer Garden The Shops at Liberty Place After a successful run on South Street last summer, the next PHS pop-up will be inside (re: warm) at the Shops at Liberty Place during the annual Flower Show. The place will be decked in Hollywood-style decor to match this year's Flower Show theme, plus you can expect an original brew for the occasion, called L'Abeille et la Fleur (the bee and the flower).

McGillin's Olde Ale House

Date

Event

Location

Feb 26 Thu

McGillin’s Flower Show food and drink specials Once you’ve soaked in all the sights and suds of the Flower Show, McGillian’s continues the festivities with Flower Pot Pie and flower-themed drinks for the event. McGillian’s will also give a nod to the Hollywood theme by making drink specials inspired by the celebs who have visited the establishment over its many years.

McGillin’s

McGillin's Flower Show food and drink specials McGillin's Once you've soaked in all the sights and suds of the Flower Show, McGillian's continues the festivities with Flower Pot Pie and flower-themed drinks for the event. McGillian's will also give a nod to the Hollywood theme by making drink specials inspired by the celebs who have visited the establishment over its many years.

Amada

Date

Event

Location

Mar 8 Sun

The Brewer’s Plate Enjoy a massive pairing of local beer and foods with dozens of your local favorites taking over the Kimmel Center for a day of fine palating. Brewers such as Victory, Neshaminy Creek, and Sly Fox will be serving alongside food vendors such as Volvér, White Dog Café, and Rosa Blanca serving up the eats.

Kimmel Center

The Brewer's Plate Kimmel Center Enjoy a massive pairing of local beer and foods with dozens of your local favorites taking over the Kimmel Center for a day of fine palating. Brewers such as Victory, Neshaminy Creek, and Sly Fox will be serving alongside food vendors such as Volvér, White Dog Café, and Rosa Blanca serving up the eats.

Date

Event

Location

Mar 15 Sun

St. Patrick’s Day Tour, Toasts, and Tastes If you’d like an extra dose of heritage with your St. Paddy’s day celebration, hit up Laurel Hill Cemetery to enjoy all your favorite spirits for the holiday, plus a look at some Irish history jawn. Afterward you can sample the staples of Irish beer and food for the occasion.

Laurel Hill Cemetery

St. Patrick's Day Tour, Toasts, and Tastes Laurel Hill Cemetery If you'd like an extra dose of heritage with your St. Paddy's day celebration, hit up Laurel Hill Cemetery to enjoy all your favorite spirits for the holiday, plus a look at some Irish history jawn. Afterward you can sample the staples of Irish beer and food for the occasion.

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Tue

St. Patrick’s Day PubCrawl Sometimes all of Philadelphia feels like one big, communal pub crawl on St. Patrick’s Day, but if you fancy some structure to your adventures of the Irish, the official event kicks off at 5pm. Tickets are $10 and the neverending happy hour kicks off in Old City.

Various Locations

St. Patrick's Day PubCrawl Various Locations Sometimes all of Philadelphia feels like one big, communal pub crawl on St. Patrick's Day, but if you fancy some structure to your adventures of the Irish, the official event kicks off at 5pm. Tickets are $10 and the neverending happy hour kicks off in Old City.

