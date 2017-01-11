9 Things You Must Do in Philly This March

Sun

Waterfront Winterfest Today is the last day to tear up the ice at Penn’s Landing -- or at least to pretend you did when you were actually just grabbing a drink at The Lodge. Either way, it’s the perfect chance for a final embrace of the cold weather (you hope) before you start counting down the days until spring.

Penn’s Landing

