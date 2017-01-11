What's Good on Philadelphia's FM Dial

In late 2014, Philadelphians in their 20s to 40s murmured enthusiastically about Boom 107.9, a new radio station that talked up its “throwback” hip-hop format. For a while, the station delivered the goods: We got down to The Fugees, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, and other hits that dropped between the late '80s and mid-2000s. Listeners fawned over nostalgic jams aimed at a demographic other than Baby Boomers.

The fun, unfortunately, didn’t last. Last month, the news broke that Boom would not only move down a few frequencies to 103.9, but that it would also switch to a more conventional hip-hop format. That puts it in direct competition with Power 99, Philly’s existing urban contemporary mainstay. It also means yet another station playing Drake, Future, and Young Thug.